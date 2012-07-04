" /> " />
Hot dog warriors

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Defending champions of the annual Nathan's Famous Coney Island 4th of July Hot Dog-Eating contest Joey Chestnut (L) and Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas stand together during the official weigh-in for the event at New York's City Hall Park, July 3, 2012. Chestnut will seek to break his own world record of 68 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes as he tries for his sixth consecutive hot dog-eating title against 14 eaters. Thomas, who weighs just 100 pounds, will headline the Women's Hot Dog-Eating World Championship against 14 female eaters from around the U.S. and Canada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Thursday, July 05, 2012

