Thu Dec 31, 2015

Hotel fire in Dubai

A fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Wounded people are seen outside the Address hotel and residential block after a fire engulfed the skyscraper in downtown Dubai December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Wounded people are seen outside the Address hotel and residential block in downtown Dubai December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

People run away as a fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

People run away as a fire engulfs the nearby The Address Hotel (not pictured) in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A wounded woman cries outside the Address Downtown Dubai hotel and residential block after a fire engulfed the skyscraper in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Medics evacuate a wounded woman outside the Address hotel and residential block in downtown Dubai December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

People run away as a fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Medics evacuate a wounded person outside the Address hotel and residential block in downtown Dubai December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

