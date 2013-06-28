House of mirrors
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, is reflected as he poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. The artwork, commissioned by the Barbican Gallery, uses mirrors to...more
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, is reflected as he poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. The artwork, commissioned by the Barbican Gallery, uses mirrors to create the impression of a house on which people can play and pose for visual effect. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (2nd R) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke...more
Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (2nd R) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor more
Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors Jake and Emma Hayley pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors Jake and Emma Hayley pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A visitor is seen by her reflection (top) as she poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A visitor is seen by her reflection (top) as she poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
BBC reporter Anahita Shams interviews Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
BBC reporter Anahita Shams interviews Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Polish tourist Anga Albrecht poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Polish tourist Anga Albrecht poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Recycling advisor Patrick Shannon poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Recycling advisor Patrick Shannon poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen in a reflection as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen in a reflection as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
