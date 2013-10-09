Edition:
House to house fighting in Deir al-Zor

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position as he sneaks a look out of a window in Deir al-Zor October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Residents prepare to leave the city as they load their belongings onto a pick-up truck in Deir al-Zor October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions as one of them looks through a hole in a wall in Deir al-Zor October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters eat and smoke a waterpipe in Deir al-Zor October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter dries a dog after giving it a wash in Deir al-Zor October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a shooting position inside a damaged bathroom in Sina'a neighborhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 5, 2013. Picture taken October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run behind barriers fearing snipers in Sina'a neighborhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters play around while testing a catapult arm in Jubaila neighborhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen through a hole in a wall in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, October 3, 2013. Picture taken October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter stands inside a house holding his weapon in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighters lights a cigarette for his fellow fighter as they rest inside a room in Deir al-Zor October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Abu Ali, an 84-year-old whom activists say is the oldest Free Syrian Army fighter in Deir al-Zor, eats and drinks tea in a room, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army commander (L) briefs a fighter before an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army commander (2nd R) reacts while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter points out positions of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad to his fellow fighters in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

