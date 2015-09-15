Edition:
Houses on the edge

A damaged house is seen after a heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Vamco hit Lingshui Ethnic Li Autonomous County, in Hainan province, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Crews prepare to set a house on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A house, with its foundation washed away, hangs over a rain-swollen creek at Nyhammar in Dalarna, central Sweden, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Leif R Jansson/Scanpix

A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, walks in front of a house, damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

People work around a damaged house along the coastal area after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered the Baseco compound, metro Manila July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An apartment block leans over after an earthquake in Santiago February 27, 2010. REUTERS/Marco Fredes

A general view shows a collapsed building in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

A man walks past a damaged and collapsed five-storey house, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man walks by the destroyed St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was damaged by a tornado in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

An aerial view shows the debris of a residential building and a destroyed road in the village of Nachterstedt, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Gemeindeverwaltung Nachterstedt

An apartment building teeters on its foundation after a landslide in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning province, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

A house sits at the edge of a hill after a landslide caused by an earthquake in San Rafael de Vara Blanca, north of San Jose, January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Roger Benavides

A fisherman's house in the middle of a fish pen leans to one side as it is pounded by waves, strong winds and rain brought by Typhoon Rammasun in the coastal town of Bacoor, Cavite, southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A house that was slammed off its foundation by Hurricane Isabel sits precariously on the beach one month after it hit Rodanthe, North Carolina October 18, 2003. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A home perched on a disintegrating cliff above the Pacific Ocean leans into mid air March 2. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

A house, badly damaged by flood water from the overflowing Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country, sits precariously on the edge of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, on Trinidad's East coast November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

