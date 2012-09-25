Edition:
United Kingdom

How Obama gets around

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama arrives aboard Marine One at the Wall Street heliport in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama arrives aboard Marine One at the Wall Street heliport in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island as President Obama travels to New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island as President Obama travels to New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama arrives in Seattle, Washington, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama arrives in Seattle, Washington, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama's motorcade navigates through a heavy traffic as Obama is going for golfing in Washington, September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama's motorcade navigates through a heavy traffic as Obama is going for golfing in Washington, September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
4 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Raindrops are seen on a window as Air Force One carrying President Obama waits to depart Andrews Air Force Base near Washington January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Raindrops are seen on a window as Air Force One carrying President Obama waits to depart Andrews Air Force Base near Washington January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

An aide to President Obama carries a sapling from the Emancipation Oak tree past Marine One on the tarmac of Andrews Air Force Base, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

An aide to President Obama carries a sapling from the Emancipation Oak tree past Marine One on the tarmac of Andrews Air Force Base, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

A Marine stands in the rain as he waits for the arrival of President Obama on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

A Marine stands in the rain as he waits for the arrival of President Obama on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Marine One carrying President Obama flies over the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc on the 65th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Marine One carrying President Obama flies over the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc on the 65th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
8 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama greets members of a long receiving line after stepping off Air Force One at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama greets members of a long receiving line after stepping off Air Force One at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Air Force One carrying President Obama arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadjh, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Air Force One carrying President Obama arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadjh, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Close
10 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama departs in his motorcade after cutting short an afternoon golf game during heavy rains at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama departs in his motorcade after cutting short an afternoon golf game during heavy rains at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
11 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

A Secret Service agent watches as the Marine One helicopter with President Obama onboard takes off on the South Lawn of the White House, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

A Secret Service agent watches as the Marine One helicopter with President Obama onboard takes off on the South Lawn of the White House, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
12 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Air Force One sits on the tarmac at Fort Drum as President Obama greets soldiers from the U.S. 10th Mountain Division in New York, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Air Force One sits on the tarmac at Fort Drum as President Obama greets soldiers from the U.S. 10th Mountain Division in New York, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
13 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama steps off Air Force One and walks to his limousine upon his arrival on a rainy and foggy night in Romulus, Michigan, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama steps off Air Force One and walks to his limousine upon his arrival on a rainy and foggy night in Romulus, Michigan, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies over a housing development before touching down in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies over a housing development before touching down in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama arrives on Marine One on the grounds of Winfield House, the U.S. Ambassador's residence in London, March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama arrives on Marine One on the grounds of Winfield House, the U.S. Ambassador's residence in London, March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
16 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama is reflected in the water as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama is reflected in the water as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Onlookers watch the passing motorcade of President Obama as he and first lady Michelle Obama made a personal visit to New York, May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Onlookers watch the passing motorcade of President Obama as he and first lady Michelle Obama made a personal visit to New York, May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
18 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Commuters take pictures of Air Force One carrying President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama near the airport in New Delhi, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Commuters take pictures of Air Force One carrying President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama near the airport in New Delhi, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
19 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Air Force One, carrying President Obama, prepares to land at Nice airport upon his arrival for the G20 summit in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Air Force One, carrying President Obama, prepares to land at Nice airport upon his arrival for the G20 summit in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
20 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

White House and Air Force staff carry clothes and personal bags belonging to President Obama, along with Bo the Presidential dog, on a wet tarmac at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

White House and Air Force staff carry clothes and personal bags belonging to President Obama, along with Bo the Presidential dog, on a wet tarmac at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
21 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama's dog Bo is led onto Air Force One before Obama's departure from Andrews Air Force Base to Martha's Vineyard, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama's dog Bo is led onto Air Force One before Obama's departure from Andrews Air Force Base to Martha's Vineyard, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
22 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama walks to his limousine after stepping off Air Force One at Miami International Airport, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama walks to his limousine after stepping off Air Force One at Miami International Airport, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
23 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

White House staff and press trudge through snow on the South Lawn of the White House, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

White House staff and press trudge through snow on the South Lawn of the White House, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
24 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama walks up the stairs towards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington before departing for San Francisco, June 6, 2012. The clouds are reflected in the aircraft's engine cover. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama walks up the stairs towards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington before departing for San Francisco, June 6, 2012. The clouds are reflected in the aircraft's engine cover. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
25 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

The Marine One helicopter with President Obama on board arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

The Marine One helicopter with President Obama on board arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
26 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama's motorcade approaches Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama's motorcade approaches Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
27 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives on Marine One at the Wall Street Helicopter port in New York, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives on Marine One at the Wall Street Helicopter port in New York, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
28 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

A Secret Service Agent holds open the door for President Obama upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

A Secret Service Agent holds open the door for President Obama upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
29 / 30
Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama walks towards Air Force One at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

President Obama walks towards Air Force One at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
30 / 30

How Obama gets around

How Obama gets around Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Siberia's air 911

Siberia's air 911
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Friday, February 24, 2017

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

Friday, February 24, 2017

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

Friday, February 24, 2017

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »