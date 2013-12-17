How to be a butler
Butler George Telford checks his collar during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. Demand for British-trained butlers has surged in the last year from areas like China, Russia and the Middle East, according to local...more
Butler George Telford checks his collar during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. Demand for British-trained butlers has surged in the last year from areas like China, Russia and the Middle East, according to local media. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler trainee Ben Mandeng serves a glass of champagne to course manager Sara Vestin during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, Britain, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler trainee Ben Mandeng serves a glass of champagne to course manager Sara Vestin during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, Britain, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford removes marks from the trousers of trainee butler Dwayne Cross before a party during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford removes marks from the trousers of trainee butler Dwayne Cross before a party during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butler Nicky Griffiths practises waiting on butler George Telford during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butler Nicky Griffiths practises waiting on butler George Telford during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butler Dwayne Cross learns how to use a feather duster during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butler Dwayne Cross learns how to use a feather duster during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butlers Georgina Browne and Dwayne Cross fold clothes for house guests during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butlers Georgina Browne and Dwayne Cross fold clothes for house guests during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford teaches trainee butlers about how to behave and present themselves using a cake stand during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford teaches trainee butlers about how to behave and present themselves using a cake stand during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
House owner Johnny Kerr and butler George Telford (R) talk ahead of a party at a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
House owner Johnny Kerr and butler George Telford (R) talk ahead of a party at a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butlers Dom Ogacion waits for instructions during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butlers Dom Ogacion waits for instructions during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford talk to trainees about posture during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford talk to trainees about posture during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford and trainee butlers carry punch and canapes during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford and trainee butlers carry punch and canapes during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butlers wait to have their performance judged at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butlers wait to have their performance judged at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Next Slideshows
Sochi's gay scene
During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for tolerance but the city's once vibrant gay scene has been shrinking as Russia prepares to host the 2014...
The teachings of Mao
At a school in a remote part of central China, the day starts with a pre-dawn jog, some revolutionary songs and then an activity long since forgotten at other...
Colorado school shooting
A student opens fire at a Colorado high school.
Fishing for living fossils
The arapaima is a fish sought after for its meat and is considered by biologists to be a living fossil. It is only allowed to be fished once a year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.