" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

How to be ugly

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the "Concurso de Feos" (Ugly Competition), organized by the Txosna Moskotarrak, performs during the Aste Nagusia (Great Week) fiestas in Bilbao August 23, 2012. The fiesta is organized by both Txosnas, independent groups of friends responsible for bars and concerts, and Bilbao City Hall, which has run in its present form since 1978. The nine day festivities feature live music, sports, circuses, bullfights,...more

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the "Concurso de Feos" (Ugly Competition), organized by the Txosna Moskotarrak, performs during the Aste Nagusia (Great Week) fiestas in Bilbao August 23, 2012. The fiesta is organized by both Txosnas, independent groups of friends responsible for bars and concerts, and Bilbao City Hall, which has run in its present form since 1978. The nine day festivities feature live music, sports, circuses, bullfights, fireworks, large doses of drinking and late nights. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
1 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
2 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
3 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
4 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
5 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
6 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
7 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
8 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
9 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
10 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
11 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
12 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
13 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
14 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
15 / 16
Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Friday, August 24, 2012

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
16 / 16

How to be ugly

How to be ugly Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Who has nukes?

All Collections

Who has nukes?

3:16am GMT

Last stand at Standing Rock

All Collections

Last stand at Standing Rock

3:15am GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

All Collections

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

12:25am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:10am GMT

I am transgender

All Collections

I am transgender

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Storm Doris slams Britain

All Collections

Storm Doris slams Britain

Thursday, February 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »