How to build a bomb
An improvised explosive devise detonates at an explosives training and demonstration held by agents with the Newark New Jersey FBI Field office designed to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of...more
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White oversees an explosives training and demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Items that can be used in various explosive devices. REUTERS/Mike Segar
First responders look on. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White pours nitromethane into a container as he prepares an explosive mixture. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A small improvised explosive detonates in a field. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An FBI Bomb Technician logo is seen on a Special Agent's jacket. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Items that can be used in various explosive devices. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent walks away after placing a small improvised explosive in a field. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FBI Special agent Marcus Iticovici clears away from an explosive. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A container of black powder. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White prepares an explosive mixture. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent John Antman detonates an improvised explosive. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An explosives strong box. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Brian Corcoran at the demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An improvised explosive devise detonates. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has entered a more active phase.
Ciao kitties
Cat fanciers fawn over their felines at the Mediterranean Winner show in Rome.
Tomb sweeping day
Chinese remember and honor their ancestors during the Qingming Festival.
Palmyra: Before and after ISIS
What Islamic State did and didn't destroy in the ancient Syrian city.
MORE IN PICTURES
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.