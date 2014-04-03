Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 3, 2014 | 5:10pm BST

How to build a satellite

<p>Engineer Mikhail Venin works on an antenna for the Express AM8 new generation geostationary telecommunications heavy satellite at the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk April 2, 2014. The Express AM6 is a new generation satellite providing services including Russian governmental and presidential mobile communication, digital television and broadcasting, according to the Reshetnev company representatives. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Engineer Mikhail Venin works on an antenna for the Express AM8 new generation geostationary telecommunications heavy satellite at the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company in the...more

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Specialists of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise work on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Fitters of space apparatus work on the GLONASS-M space navigation satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) is a Russian satellite navigation system similar to the Global Positioning System (GPS) of the U.S., designed for military and civil purposes. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Fitters of space apparatus work on the GLONASS-M space navigation satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) is a Russian satellite navigation system similar to the Global Positioning System (GPS) of the U.S., designed for military and civil purposes. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>An interior view of the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center at the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Employees of an electric-testing laboratory simulate sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps as they work on the Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Sergei Mareev, electricity specialist of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, works on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research and production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>An employee selects aluminum templates for the production of multi-layered shield-vacuum thermal isolation items for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>A milling-machine operator produces aluminum details for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Head of an electrical testing laboratory Oleg Trifonov makes preparations before simulating sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps while working on a Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Head of an electrical testing laboratory Oleg Trifonov makes preparations before simulating sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps while working on a Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Thursday, April 03, 2014

