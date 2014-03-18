Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 18, 2014 | 3:55pm GMT

How to stop a hijacking

<p>An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
1 / 11
<p>Trainees of the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp watch their instructor use a scarf to cover a student's head, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Trainees of the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp watch their instructor use a scarf to cover a student's head, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Trainees of the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp watch their instructor use a scarf to cover a student's head, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 11
<p>Trainees practice emergency evacuation, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Trainees practice emergency evacuation, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Trainees practice emergency evacuation, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
3 / 11
<p>Trainees listen to an instructor speak during a special course on flight safety, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Trainees listen to an instructor speak during a special course on flight safety, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Trainees listen to an instructor speak during a special course on flight safety, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 11
<p>An instructor holds a student by his neck as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An instructor holds a student by his neck as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

An instructor holds a student by his neck as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 11
<p>A trainee opens a cabin door inside a scale model of a passenger jet during an emergency evacuation, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A trainee opens a cabin door inside a scale model of a passenger jet during an emergency evacuation, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A trainee opens a cabin door inside a scale model of a passenger jet during an emergency evacuation, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 11
<p>An instructor holds a student by his neck as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An instructor holds a student by his neck as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

An instructor holds a student by his neck as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
7 / 11
<p>Trainees listen to an instructor about how to open a cabin door inside a scale model of a passenger jet, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Trainees listen to an instructor about how to open a cabin door inside a scale model of a passenger jet, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Trainees listen to an instructor about how to open a cabin door inside a scale model of a passenger jet, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 11
<p>An instructor uses a scarf to cover a student's head as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An instructor uses a scarf to cover a student's head as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

An instructor uses a scarf to cover a student's head as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 11
<p>Trainees stand in line as they attend a special course on flight safety, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Trainees stand in line as they attend a special course on flight safety, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Trainees stand in line as they attend a special course on flight safety, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 11
<p>Trainees listen to an instructor about how to open a cabin door inside a scale model of a passenger jet, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Trainees listen to an instructor about how to open a cabin door inside a scale model of a passenger jet, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Trainees listen to an instructor about how to open a cabin door inside a scale model of a passenger jet, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Iraq's militant threat

Iraq's militant threat

Next Slideshows

Iraq's militant threat

Iraq's militant threat

Government forces are fighting rebellious Sunni tribes and an al-Qaeda splinter group.

18 Mar 2014
L'Wren Scott found dead

L'Wren Scott found dead

The former model turned fashion designer, and longtime girlfriend to Mick Jagger, is found dead.

17 Mar 2014
Defending Ukraine

Defending Ukraine

Inside the training base for Ukraine's newly created National Guard.

17 Mar 2014
Retracing flight MH370

Retracing flight MH370

A photographer retraces the intended route of flight MH370.

17 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures