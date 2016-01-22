Huma for Hillary
Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, checks her mobile phone during a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and aide Huma Abedin (L) eat ice cream at Moo's Place in Derry, New Hampshire May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, is seen at a campaign stop at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, follows Mrs. Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November...more
Longtime aide Huma Abedin listens as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Huma Abedin (C), aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, leaves after meeting with the House Select Committee on Benghazi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Huma Abedin (C), a longtime aide to presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, looks at her phone during a Clinton campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, waves to Mrs. Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14,...more
Huma Abedin, an aide of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, works during the Town Hall Meeting at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Next Slideshows
Somalia beach restaurant attack
Islamist gunmen set off bombs and stormed a popular beach-front restaurant in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.
Blast scene CSI
Once a year in Thailand, ATF agents host a two-week course on investigating bomb blasts.
The disputed Jordan Valley
Israel plans to appropriate a large tract of fertile land in the occupied West Bank.
Bern-ing man
On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.
MORE IN PICTURES
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.