Sun Mar 16, 2014

Human trafficking camp raided

<p>Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, March 14, 2014. About 200 people rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand on Wednesday are suspected Uighur Muslims from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, say Thai police. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, March 14, 2014. About 200 people rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand on Wednesday are suspected Uighur Muslims from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, say Thai police. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, holds his son at a temporally shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Sunday, March 16, 2014

A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, holds his son at a temporally shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, weeps as he speaks with a translator after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Sunday, March 16, 2014

A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, weeps as he speaks with a translator after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, holds an infant as they rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Sunday, March 16, 2014

A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, holds an infant as they rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, sit inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, sit inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, reads the Koran inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Sunday, March 16, 2014

A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, reads the Koran inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>Children of suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Children of suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, looks on inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Sunday, March 16, 2014

A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, looks on inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, look on inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, look on inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rests on a ground inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Sunday, March 16, 2014

A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rests on a ground inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>Children of suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest on a ground inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Children of suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest on a ground inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

