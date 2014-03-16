Human trafficking camp raided
Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, March 14, 2014. About 200 people...more
Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, March 14, 2014. About 200 people rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand on Wednesday are suspected Uighur Muslims from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, say Thai police. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, holds his son at a temporally shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014....more
A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, holds his son at a temporally shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, weeps as he speaks with a translator after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014....more
A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, weeps as he speaks with a translator after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, holds an infant as they rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March...more
A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, holds an infant as they rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, sit inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014....more
Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, sit inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014....more
Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, reads the Koran inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014....more
A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, reads the Koran inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Children of suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Songkla March 14, 2014. ...more
Children of suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, looks on inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit...more
A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, looks on inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, look on inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014....more
Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, look on inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rests on a ground inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014....more
A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rests on a ground inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Children of suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest on a ground inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla...more
Children of suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest on a ground inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Ukrainian military exercises
Ukraine conducts multiple military exercises.
Two sides to Crimea
Pro Ukraine and Russian supporters rally ahead of the referendum.
Best of the Paralympics
Highs and lows from the Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam
Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.