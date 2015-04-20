Humanitarian crisis in Yemen

An injured girl reacts as she is carried by a man out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. The mosques were known to be used mainly by supporters of the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group which has seized control of...more

An injured girl reacts as she is carried by a man out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. The mosques were known to be used mainly by supporters of the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group which has seized control of the government. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

