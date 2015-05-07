Humanitarian crisis in Yemen
A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 7, 2015. A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies in recent weeks in Yemen, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said its fuel...more
A boy pulls containers of water after he filled them at a faucet, amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People transport bags of grain while riding on the back of a pick-up truck near of a store in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Cars line up at a petrol station in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Red Cross staffers board a plane carrying a shipment of emergency medical aid at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People line up for foodstuff assistance coupons at a World Food Programme distribution center for people displaced by armed conflicts in northern Yemen, in Sanaa July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People collect water at a private well in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy cries near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Motorcycles are seen in a queue at a petrol station in Sanaa April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Red Cross staffers unload a shipment of emergency medical aid from a plane at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A photo frame and a purse hang on a wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Sanaa April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man shows the damage inside his house after an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy looks at the bloodstains on a vehicle which was used to transport victims near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Boys sit on belongings at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Next Slideshows
California's drought from above
California is entering its fourth year of a severe drought.
Aftermath in Nepal
Reeling from the devastation following the Nepal earthquake.
Children of Syria
The plight of children in a land torn apart by war.
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.