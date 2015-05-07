Edition:
Thu May 7, 2015

Humanitarian crisis in Yemen

A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 7, 2015. A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies in recent weeks in Yemen, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said its fuel needs have leapt from 40,000 litres a month to 1 million litres. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A boy pulls containers of water after he filled them at a faucet, amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
People transport bags of grain while riding on the back of a pick-up truck near of a store in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Cars line up at a petrol station in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Red Cross staffers board a plane carrying a shipment of emergency medical aid at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
People line up for foodstuff assistance coupons at a World Food Programme distribution center for people displaced by armed conflicts in northern Yemen, in Sanaa July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
People collect water at a private well in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A boy cries near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
Motorcycles are seen in a queue at a petrol station in Sanaa April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Red Cross staffers unload a shipment of emergency medical aid from a plane at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A photo frame and a purse hang on a wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Sanaa April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A man shows the damage inside his house after an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
A boy looks at the bloodstains on a vehicle which was used to transport victims near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
Boys sit on belongings at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
