Hungary's border police

Hungarian police officers stand in front of a fence on the Serbian side of the border after sealing it near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015, near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
1 / 30
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
2 / 30
Hungarian police escort migrants back to a collection point in the village of Roszke, from where they tried to escape, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
3 / 30
An Hungarian police officer holds a migrant's child as they are looking for their parents while waiting to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
4 / 30
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
5 / 30
Hungarian policemen speak to migrants as they seal the border with Serbia near the migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
6 / 30
Hungarian police officers stop migrants as they try to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
7 / 30
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
8 / 30
A migrant crosses the boarder fence as soldiers and police try to catch him clo to a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
9 / 30
A Hungarian police officer kicks a ball as migrants arrive to a collection point in the village of Roszke in Hungary after crossing the border from Serbia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
10 / 30
Hungarian policemen detain a migrant after he tried to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
11 / 30
Hungarian policemen watch migrants near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
12 / 30
A Hungarian policeman carries packages of bottled water as a group of migrants stand in line to receive water at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
13 / 30
Migrants are escorted by Hungarian police officers as they wait to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
14 / 30
Migrants are escorted by Hungarian police officers as they wait to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
15 / 30
A young girl offers a flower as a man talks to a police officer during a demonstration by migrants outside the entrance to the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
16 / 30
A police officer plays with a migrant child before escorting her to a waiting train bound for Munich, at the railway station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
17 / 30
Police guard migrants from Syria who have crossed the border from Serbia to Hungary, walking on the dam near the Tisza river near the city of Szeged, Hungary, on June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
18 / 30
A police officer stands guard as migrants stage a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
19 / 30
Police attempt to stop migrants as they march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
20 / 30
A migrant carrying a baby is stopped by Hungarian police officers as he tries to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
21 / 30
Riot police stand guard in front of a migrant reception center in Roszke, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
22 / 30
A group of migrants leaves a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015, as they decided to go the nearest city of Szeged. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
23 / 30
A migrant carries a child through a row of Hungarian police officers to enter a bus at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
24 / 30
Hungarian police officers help a migrant carrying his child to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
25 / 30
Police maintain order as migrants attempt to leave the border crossing in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
26 / 30
Hungarian police officers catch a migrant as he tries to escape through rail tracks nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
27 / 30
Hungarian police officers stand guard as migrants disembark from a train at the railway station in the town of Hegyeshalom next to the Austrian Hungarian border September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
28 / 30
A police officer escorts migrant children along a platform to a waiting train bound for Munich, at the railway station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
29 / 30
Hungarian policemen guard the fence on the border with Serbia near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
30 / 30
