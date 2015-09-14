Hungary's border police
Hungarian police officers stand in front of a fence on the Serbian side of the border after sealing it near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015, near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hungarian police escort migrants back to a collection point in the village of Roszke, from where they tried to escape, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An Hungarian police officer holds a migrant's child as they are looking for their parents while waiting to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian policemen speak to migrants as they seal the border with Serbia near the migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hungarian police officers stop migrants as they try to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant crosses the boarder fence as soldiers and police try to catch him clo to a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Hungarian police officer kicks a ball as migrants arrive to a collection point in the village of Roszke in Hungary after crossing the border from Serbia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian policemen detain a migrant after he tried to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Balogh
Hungarian policemen watch migrants near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Hungarian policeman carries packages of bottled water as a group of migrants stand in line to receive water at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants are escorted by Hungarian police officers as they wait to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants are escorted by Hungarian police officers as they wait to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A young girl offers a flower as a man talks to a police officer during a demonstration by migrants outside the entrance to the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A police officer plays with a migrant child before escorting her to a waiting train bound for Munich, at the railway station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Police guard migrants from Syria who have crossed the border from Serbia to Hungary, walking on the dam near the Tisza river near the city of Szeged, Hungary, on June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A police officer stands guard as migrants stage a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Police attempt to stop migrants as they march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant carrying a baby is stopped by Hungarian police officers as he tries to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Riot police stand guard in front of a migrant reception center in Roszke, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A group of migrants leaves a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015, as they decided to go the nearest city of Szeged. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carries a child through a row of Hungarian police officers to enter a bus at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian police officers help a migrant carrying his child to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Police maintain order as migrants attempt to leave the border crossing in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Hungarian police officers catch a migrant as he tries to escape through rail tracks nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian police officers stand guard as migrants disembark from a train at the railway station in the town of Hegyeshalom next to the Austrian Hungarian border September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A police officer escorts migrant children along a platform to a waiting train bound for Munich, at the railway station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Hungarian policemen guard the fence on the border with Serbia near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Next Slideshows
Border deadline
Migrants race through the Balkans on foot, train, bus and taxi trying to beat a border crackdown promised by Hungary�s right-wing government.
Airbus, Alabama
Airbus Group's new factory in Mobile, Alabama will build predominately A321 aircraft.
U.S. Open highlights
The world's top tennis players face off in New York.
Remembering 9/11
Ceremonies mark fourteen years since the attacks of 9/11.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.