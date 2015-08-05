Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Aug 5, 2015 | 3:25pm BST

Hungary's migrant dilemma

Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. While Hungary is an avenue rather than a destination for the migrants, the central European country is increasingly weary and polarised as the influx grows. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A child of a migrant sits outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Migrant families receive food and drinks from civil aid groups outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A child of a migrant sits outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Migrants receive clothes from civil aid groups outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A child of a migrant gets off the train at a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Migrants rest outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Migrant looks on outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A child of migrants takes a bite of an apple outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Pictures