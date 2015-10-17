Hungary's new border crackdown

Hungarian soldiers close a border with Croatia near the village of Botovo, Croatia October 17, 2015. Croatia has a plan to manage the flow of migrants agreed with Slovenia that it will start implementing when Hungary seals off the Hungarian-Croatian...more

Hungarian soldiers close a border with Croatia near the village of Botovo, Croatia October 17, 2015. Croatia has a plan to manage the flow of migrants agreed with Slovenia that it will start implementing when Hungary seals off the Hungarian-Croatian border, the government's spokesman said on Friday. Hungary said on Friday it would close its southern border with Croatia from midnight. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

