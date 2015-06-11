Hunting Africa
Francois Cloete poses in front of an Impala that he shot at the Iwamanzi Game Reserve in the North West Province, June 6, 2015. Africa's big game hunting industry helps protect endangered species, according to its advocates. Opponents say it...more
Francois Cloete carries a hunting rifle as he hunts at the Iwamanzi Game Reserve in the North West Province, June 6, 2015. Though impala were the most popular game, with 5,700 shot, lions brought in the highest revenue at $9.9 million. ...more
Animal trophies are seen at the entrance of a taxidermy studio in Pretoria, February 12, 2015. In 2013, foreign hunters spent about $91 million in South Africa, 32 percent more than the previous year, Department of Environmental Affairs statistics...more
Francois Cloete poses in front of an Impala that he shot at the Iwamanzi Game Reserve in the North West Province, June 6, 2015. An entry level two-week shooting safari targeting about five plains game costs about $10,000, according to Adri Kitshoff,...more
Stan Burger (L) walks while holding a hunting rifle as Francois Cloete (C) is helped by Lucky to carry an Impala that was shot by Francois during their hunting trip at the Iwamanzi Game Reserve in the North West Province, June 6, 2015. Wildlife...more
A trophy of a wild animal is seen at the taxidermy studio in Pretoria, February 12, 2015. Americans make up the bulk of non-African hunters: 15,000 go to the continent on hunting safaris each year and the vast majority want to take trophies of their...more
Professional hunter CEO of PHASA (Professional hunters association of South Africa), Adri Kitshoff, takes aim during a hunt for game at the Iwamanzi Game Reserve in Koster, in the North West Province, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The head of an Impala, that was shot during a hunting trip, is cleaned at the Iwamanzi Game Reserve in Koster, in the North West Province, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Professional hunter, Tavi Fragoso (R), speaks on a two-way radio as he is followed by Adri Kitshoff, CEO of PHASA (Professional hunters association of South Africa), as they hunt for game at the Iwamanzi Game Reserve in Koster, in the North West...more
Workers prepare animal skins in front of animal trophies at the taxidermy studio in Pretoria,February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Professional hunters react during a hunt for game at the Lwamanzi Game Reserve in Koster, in the North West Province, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Stan Burger, owner of the Iwamanzi Game Reserve, loads his rifle before hunting in Koster, in the North West Province, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker prepares a trophy of wild animals at the taxidermy studio in Pretoria, February 12 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A trophy of a wild animal is seen at the taxidermy studio in Pretoria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Professional hunters look through their binoculars during a hunt for game at the Iwamanzi Game Reserve in Koster, in the North West Province, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker prepares a trophy of a wildebeest at the taxidermy studio in Pretoria, February 12 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
