Hunting Boko Haram
Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state have gathered in the camp and volunteered...more
Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state have gathered in the camp and volunteered to hunt for the Islamist militant group Boko Haram for the local government. The local government gives them two meals per day, according to the hunters. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man shows off the powers of his charms by putting fire to his neck at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man shows off the powers of his charms by putting fire to his neck at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man makes charms at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man makes charms at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A traditional hunter poses for a picture at a camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A traditional hunter poses for a picture at a camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man makes homemade bullets at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man makes homemade bullets at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man shows a homemade bullet at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man shows a homemade bullet at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Homemade bullets are seen at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Homemade bullets are seen at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vigilante group of traditional hunters with their weapons poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vigilante group of traditional hunters with their weapons poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
Fighting in Sudan
Troops recapture the strategic Daldako area from rebels.
Martial law in Thailand
The Thai army declares martial law after months of anti-government protest.
Detroit house auction
The city of Detroit and the Detroit Land Bank are auctioning off homes throughout the city to try and aid communities with abandoned homes.
Clashes at Nairobi university
Students and police clash at the University of Nairobi.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.