Wed May 21, 2014

Hunting Boko Haram

<p>Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state have gathered in the camp and volunteered to hunt for the Islamist militant group Boko Haram for the local government. The local government gives them two meals per day, according to the hunters. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

<p>A man shows off the powers of his charms by putting fire to his neck at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

<p>Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

<p>A man makes charms at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

<p>A traditional hunter poses for a picture at a camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

<p>A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

<p>A man makes homemade bullets at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

<p>Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

<p>A man shows a homemade bullet at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

<p>Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

<p>A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

<p>A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

<p>Homemade bullets are seen at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

<p>A vigilante group of traditional hunters with their weapons poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Wednesday, May 21, 2014

