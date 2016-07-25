Edition:
United Kingdom

Hunting Turkey's coup participants

Photographer
Kenan Gurbuz
Location
MUGLA, TURKEY
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Turkish soldiers detain Staff Sergeant Erkan Cikat, one of the missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Photographer
Kenan Gurbuz
Location
MARMARIS, Turkey
Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016

Turkish commandos take part in an operation to search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Photographer
Kenan Gurbuz
Location
MUGLA, TURKEY
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Turkish soldiers detain Command Sergeant Zekeriya Kuzu, one of the missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Photographer
Kenan Gurbuz
Location
MARMARIS, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016

Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Photographer
Kenan Gurbuz
Location
MARMARIS, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016

Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016

Surrendered Turkish soldiers who were involved in the coup are beaten by a civilian on Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

A policeman checks a soldier beaten by the mob after troops involved in the coup attempt surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Photographer
Kenan Gurbuz
Location
MARMARIS, Turkey
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Soldiers push each other to board a bus to escape the mob after troops involved in the coup attempt surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Photographer
Kenan Gurbuz
Location
MARMARIS, Turkey
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Plain clothes policemen secure the area as Turkish soldiers (not pictured) search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Photographer
Kenan Gurbuz
Location
MARMARIS, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016

Soldiers suspected of being involved in the coup attempt are escorted by policemen as they arrive at a courthouse in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Photographer
Kenan Gurbuz
Location
MARMARIS, Turkey
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

