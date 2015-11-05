Edition:
Hunting wild boar in Tuscany

Francesco Vicarelli points his rifle during a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, October 23, 2015. Extinct across much of the country by the end of the 1800s, the number of wild boar in Italy has almost doubled over the past decade and there are now about a million roaming the country, environmental and agricultural associations say. Rampaging boar, along with other wild animals like river rats, have racked up almost 100 million euros ($110 million) worth of damage by destroying crops, killing livestock and causing road accidents in the past year, according to agricultural group Coldiretti. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Francesco Vicarelli points his rifle during a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, October 23, 2015. Extinct across much of the country by the end of the 1800s, the number of wild boar in Italy has almost doubled over the past decade and there are now about a million roaming the country, environmental and agricultural associations say. Rampaging boar, along with other wild animals like river rats, have racked up almost 100 million euros ($110 million) worth of damage by destroying crops, killing livestock and causing road accidents in the past year, according to agricultural group Coldiretti. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A wild boar lies dead on the ground as hunters examine another dead wild boar during a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Cartridges and a dog are seen during a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tommaso Gaggi holds a dead wild boar during an hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A hunter walks with his dog during a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tommaso Gaggi poses with his dogs and a dead wild boar during an hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A dead wild boar is seen during a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A dead wild boar is transported with a quad during a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Lorenzo Tello skins a dead wild boar at the end of a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Meat from a wild boar is seen at the end of a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Hunters are reflected in a pool of blood from a dead wild boar after a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Lorenzo Tello (C) and Dario Nutarelli skin a dead wild boar at the end of a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Lorenzo Tello (R) skins a dead wild boar as a hunter watches, after a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Goffredo Guidotti grilles some bacon and sausage in the squad hunting-house before to go for an hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tommaso Furzi, 21, poses with his rifle during an hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Francesco Vicarelli stands in position during a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Hunters walk to get their position during a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

