Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 9, 2015 | 1:33pm GMT

Hunting with Myanmar's Naga

A Naga man carries fish in his teeth after it was stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. On Myanmar's mountainous frontier with India live the Naga, a group of tribes historically known as warriors who kept the heads of enemies they killed. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga man carries fish in his teeth after it was stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. On Myanmar's mountainous frontier...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga man carries fish in his teeth after it was stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. On Myanmar's mountainous frontier with India live the Naga, a group of tribes historically known as warriors who kept the heads of enemies they killed. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 24
Children play between houses in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Children play between houses in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Children play between houses in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
2 / 24
A boy leaves a house decorated with animal skulls at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A boy leaves a house decorated with animal skulls at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A boy leaves a house decorated with animal skulls at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 24
A man who claims to be 100 years old wears a hat adorned with wild boar tusks in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 30, 2014. Naga men traditionally wore animal parts such as tusks and tiger teeth, although the practice is less common now and younger men usually do so only for festivals. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A man who claims to be 100 years old wears a hat adorned with wild boar tusks in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 30, 2014. Naga men traditionally wore animal parts such as tusks and tiger teeth,...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A man who claims to be 100 years old wears a hat adorned with wild boar tusks in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 30, 2014. Naga men traditionally wore animal parts such as tusks and tiger teeth, although the practice is less common now and younger men usually do so only for festivals. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 24
A Naga man wraps himself and a baby in a blanket to stay warm in the early morning at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. Temperatures in this mountainous region can drop to 3 degrees Celsius at night and around 10 degrees during the daytime. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga man wraps himself and a baby in a blanket to stay warm in the early morning at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. Temperatures in this mountainous region can drop to 3...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga man wraps himself and a baby in a blanket to stay warm in the early morning at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. Temperatures in this mountainous region can drop to 3 degrees Celsius at night and around 10 degrees during the daytime. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
5 / 24
Hunters start their expedition to hunt for for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in Yansi village at Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. The Naga in this area are mainly Christian and regular hunting parties comprise three to 10 people. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Hunters start their expedition to hunt for for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in Yansi village at Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. The Naga in this area are...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Hunters start their expedition to hunt for for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in Yansi village at Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. The Naga in this area are mainly Christian and regular hunting parties comprise three to 10 people. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 24
Men from the village of Upper Harwar join more than 50 other residents on a hunting expedition for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 23, 2014. Cultural practices are changing - for example, younger men now wear trousers rather than traditional loincloths - although many Naga communities remain impoverished and inaccessible by road. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Men from the village of Upper Harwar join more than 50 other residents on a hunting expedition for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 23, 2014. Cultural...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Men from the village of Upper Harwar join more than 50 other residents on a hunting expedition for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 23, 2014. Cultural practices are changing - for example, younger men now wear trousers rather than traditional loincloths - although many Naga communities remain impoverished and inaccessible by road. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 24
A naked Naga man looks for fish after exploding dynamite in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. Traditionally, the Naga fish with nets or by crushing up poisonous leaves to kill fish that float to the surface to be collected but nowadays some use homemade explosive they throw in rivers. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A naked Naga man looks for fish after exploding dynamite in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. Traditionally, the Naga fish with nets or by crushing up poisonous leaves...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A naked Naga man looks for fish after exploding dynamite in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. Traditionally, the Naga fish with nets or by crushing up poisonous leaves to kill fish that float to the surface to be collected but nowadays some use homemade explosive they throw in rivers. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 24
A Naga man manoeuvres a raft made of bamboo as he looks for fish stunned by dynamite which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The Naga speak dozens of languages and many of those in Myanmar use Burmese as a lingua franca. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga man manoeuvres a raft made of bamboo as he looks for fish stunned by dynamite which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The Naga speak dozens of...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga man manoeuvres a raft made of bamboo as he looks for fish stunned by dynamite which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The Naga speak dozens of languages and many of those in Myanmar use Burmese as a lingua franca. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
9 / 24
A Naga man collects fish after they were stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek, between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga man collects fish after they were stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek, between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga man collects fish after they were stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek, between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 24
Naga men warm themselves by a fire after collecting fish in an icy creek near their hunting base camp in a opium field between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naga men warm themselves by a fire after collecting fish in an icy creek near their hunting base camp in a opium field between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naga men warm themselves by a fire after collecting fish in an icy creek near their hunting base camp in a opium field between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
11 / 24
Naga men walk through a creek during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naga men walk through a creek during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naga men walk through a creek during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 24
Naga men prepare dinner at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. The traditional dish includes leaves from opium poppies as well as mustard, which the Naga plant in poppy fields because they say that gives it a better flavour. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naga men prepare dinner at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. The traditional dish includes leaves from opium poppies...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naga men prepare dinner at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. The traditional dish includes leaves from opium poppies as well as mustard, which the Naga plant in poppy fields because they say that gives it a better flavour. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
13 / 24
Naga men cook raw opium as they prepare it for smoking at a hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is spread on cloth to dry and then heated with water. The opium paste extracted through that process is then ready to be smoked. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naga men cook raw opium as they prepare it for smoking at a hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is spread on cloth...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naga men cook raw opium as they prepare it for smoking at a hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is spread on cloth to dry and then heated with water. The opium paste extracted through that process is then ready to be smoked. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
14 / 24
A Naga man cooks raw opium as he prepares it for smoking at hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga man cooks raw opium as he prepares it for smoking at hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga man cooks raw opium as he prepares it for smoking at hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
15 / 24
Men smoke opium from traditional pipes made out of bamboo at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is harvested from poppy fields cultivated nearby and is mostly kept for local consumption, while some is traded for goods such as clothing or household items. Women do not smoke opium, but most men in the area do. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Men smoke opium from traditional pipes made out of bamboo at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Men smoke opium from traditional pipes made out of bamboo at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is harvested from poppy fields cultivated nearby and is mostly kept for local consumption, while some is traded for goods such as clothing or household items. Women do not smoke opium, but most men in the area do. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
16 / 24
Naga men sit around a fire waiting for hunters to return with game to their camp between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. While only a couple of men do the hunting, others go along to help carry game back to the village. Some smoke opium as they wait, while others sleep or tell traditional stories. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naga men sit around a fire waiting for hunters to return with game to their camp between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. While only a couple of men do the hunting, others go along to...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naga men sit around a fire waiting for hunters to return with game to their camp between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 26, 2014. While only a couple of men do the hunting, others go along to help carry game back to the village. Some smoke opium as they wait, while others sleep or tell traditional stories. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
17 / 24
Naw Ka Kay cries near the body of her father Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. The man who died was at the age of 101, according to family members, although people in this area estimate age as they do not keep exact birth records. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naw Ka Kay cries near the body of her father Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. The man who died was at the age of 101, according to family members, although...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naw Ka Kay cries near the body of her father Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. The man who died was at the age of 101, according to family members, although people in this area estimate age as they do not keep exact birth records. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
18 / 24
Relatives gather near the body of Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. His age is inscribed on the cross, which is attached to a traditional coffin made of tree bark. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Relatives gather near the body of Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. His age is inscribed on the cross, which is attached to a traditional coffin made of...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Relatives gather near the body of Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. His age is inscribed on the cross, which is attached to a traditional coffin made of tree bark. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
19 / 24
A Naga boy looks at himself in a mirror as he gets a hair cut in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga boy looks at himself in a mirror as he gets a hair cut in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga boy looks at himself in a mirror as he gets a hair cut in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
20 / 24
A Naga woman weaves using a traditional method in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga woman weaves using a traditional method in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga woman weaves using a traditional method in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
21 / 24
Naga boys climb a tree to collect cherry blossom in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Naga boys climb a tree to collect cherry blossom in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Naga boys climb a tree to collect cherry blossom in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
22 / 24
A Naga boy wraps himself in longyi to stay warm in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga boy wraps himself in longyi to stay warm in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga boy wraps himself in longyi to stay warm in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
23 / 24
Boys play with a ball at sunset in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Boys play with a ball at sunset in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Boys play with a ball at sunset in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Giant sinkholes

Giant sinkholes

Next Slideshows

Giant sinkholes

Giant sinkholes

Sinkholes can be deadly - swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.

08 Jan 2015
Nepal's women-only buses

Nepal's women-only buses

Kathmandu has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport.

06 Jan 2015
Celebrating the Epiphany

Celebrating the Epiphany

Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

06 Jan 2015
Last days in Afghanistan

Last days in Afghanistan

American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.

26 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures