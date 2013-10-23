Hurricane Raymond approaches
Members of a family stand with umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of a family stand with umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A child, who was evacuated during Hurricane Raymond, rests at a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A child, who was evacuated during Hurricane Raymond, rests at a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of a family, who were evacuated from their home during Hurricane Raymond, wait in a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of a family, who were evacuated from their home during Hurricane Raymond, wait in a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man uses a poncho as he watches vehicles cross a temporary bridge that was built to replace a bridge (L) damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry...more
A man uses a poncho as he watches vehicles cross a temporary bridge that was built to replace a bridge (L) damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People cross a makeshift bridge as rain falls during Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People cross a makeshift bridge as rain falls during Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man with an umbrella crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. More heavy rain spawned by Hurricane Raymond as it churns over the Pacific fell on southwestern Mexico on Tuesday,...more
A man with an umbrella crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. More heavy rain spawned by Hurricane Raymond as it churns over the Pacific fell on southwestern Mexico on Tuesday, soaking areas hit by record flooding last month, but forecasters said the storm was weakening and appeared unlikely to reach land. The port and schools remained closed in the resort city of Acapulco, which also was battered by tropical storms that struck Mexico in mid-September. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man wears a poncho as he crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man wears a poncho as he crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People huddle under umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel as they watch rain fall brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People huddle under umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel as they watch rain fall brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view of a beach is seen as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view of a beach is seen as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond while walking at a beach in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond while walking at a beach in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A man drives his motorcycle through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A man drives his motorcycle through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident walks through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident walks through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A local worker (R) removes debris from a river swollen by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A local worker (R) removes debris from a river swollen by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Soldiers (R) and a police vehicle patrol the streets after rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers (R) and a police vehicle patrol the streets after rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
People drive vehicles through a street flooded by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People drive vehicles through a street flooded by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Men ride a scooter in the rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Men ride a scooter in the rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Firefighters (R) inspect a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Firefighters (R) inspect a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A woman pushes her car through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A woman pushes her car through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Residents look out from their home (top) as others stand on the sidewalk of a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Residents look out from their home (top) as others stand on the sidewalk of a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A general view shows Acapulco bay during rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A general view shows Acapulco bay during rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Residents use umbrellas to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Residents use umbrellas to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Next Slideshows
Brazilian oil sale protests
Anti-government demonstrators protest against the auctioning off of an oilfield in Brazil.
Most Twitter followers
Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?
Taliban attack in Kabul
The Taliban attack a convoy of foreign vehicles in Kabul, the first major incident in the Afghan capital since July.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.