Wed Oct 23, 2013

Hurricane Raymond approaches

<p>Members of a family stand with umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Members of a family stand with umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A child, who was evacuated during Hurricane Raymond, rests at a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A child, who was evacuated during Hurricane Raymond, rests at a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Members of a family, who were evacuated from their home during Hurricane Raymond, wait in a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Members of a family, who were evacuated from their home during Hurricane Raymond, wait in a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A man uses a poncho as he watches vehicles cross a temporary bridge that was built to replace a bridge (L) damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A man uses a poncho as he watches vehicles cross a temporary bridge that was built to replace a bridge (L) damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry...more

<p>People cross a makeshift bridge as rain falls during Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

People cross a makeshift bridge as rain falls during Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A man with an umbrella crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. More heavy rain spawned by Hurricane Raymond as it churns over the Pacific fell on southwestern Mexico on Tuesday, soaking areas hit by record flooding last month, but forecasters said the storm was weakening and appeared unlikely to reach land. The port and schools remained closed in the resort city of Acapulco, which also was battered by tropical storms that struck Mexico in mid-September. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A man with an umbrella crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. More heavy rain spawned by Hurricane Raymond as it churns over the Pacific fell on southwestern Mexico on Tuesday,...more

A man with an umbrella crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. More heavy rain spawned by Hurricane Raymond as it churns over the Pacific fell on southwestern Mexico on Tuesday, soaking areas hit by record flooding last month, but forecasters said the storm was weakening and appeared unlikely to reach land. The port and schools remained closed in the resort city of Acapulco, which also was battered by tropical storms that struck Mexico in mid-September. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A man wears a poncho as he crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A man wears a poncho as he crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>People huddle under umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel as they watch rain fall brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

People huddle under umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel as they watch rain fall brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A general view of a beach is seen as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A general view of a beach is seen as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond while walking at a beach in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond while walking at a beach in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

<p>A man drives his motorcycle through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A man drives his motorcycle through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

<p>A resident walks through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A resident walks through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

<p>A local worker (R) removes debris from a river swollen by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A local worker (R) removes debris from a river swollen by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

<p>Soldiers (R) and a police vehicle patrol the streets after rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Soldiers (R) and a police vehicle patrol the streets after rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

<p>People drive vehicles through a street flooded by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

People drive vehicles through a street flooded by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Men ride a scooter in the rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

Men ride a scooter in the rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

<p>Firefighters (R) inspect a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

Firefighters (R) inspect a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

<p>A woman pushes her car through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A woman pushes her car through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

<p>A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

<p>Residents look out from their home (top) as others stand on the sidewalk of a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

Residents look out from their home (top) as others stand on the sidewalk of a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

<p>A general view shows Acapulco bay during rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

A general view shows Acapulco bay during rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

<p>Residents use umbrellas to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

Residents use umbrellas to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

