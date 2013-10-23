Hurricane Raymond approaches

A man with an umbrella crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. More heavy rain spawned by Hurricane Raymond as it churns over the Pacific fell on southwestern Mexico on Tuesday, soaking areas hit by record flooding last month, but forecasters said the storm was weakening and appeared unlikely to reach land. The port and schools remained closed in the resort city of Acapulco, which also was battered by tropical storms that struck Mexico in mid-September. REUTERS/Henry Romero