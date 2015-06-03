Edition:
Wed Jun 3, 2015

I am transgender

Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok, Thailand April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus removed in 2009, and is legally recognized as a male. Wong is one of the many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Asia who faced abuse and violence from his family. To escape the violence and find acceptance, many LGBT people migrate abroad - including Wong, who moved to Bangkok, where he currently works for the rights group, the Asia Pacific Transgender Network. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok, Thailand April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus removed in 2009, and is legally recognized as a male. Wong is one of the many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Asia who faced abuse and violence from his family. To escape the violence and find acceptance, many LGBT people migrate abroad - including Wong, who moved to Bangkok, where he currently works for the rights group, the Asia Pacific Transgender Network. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Qian Jinfan, an 84-year-old transsexual who prefers to be addressed as "Yiling" holds up a photo taken at the age of 59, in the town of Foshan, Guangdong province, China July 6, 2012. Qian, who told Reuters during an interview that she always felt she was a woman and experimented with hormone cream, tablets and injections at the age of 60, is believed to be the oldest transsexual to live openly in China. The retired Chinese Communist Party official said she would not undergo a sex-change operation until it fully guaranteed her a female body that was complete with a woman's bodily functions. She admitted her days may be limited, but hopes that speaking to the media can help break down traditional assumptions and initiate discussions about transsexuals in society. About 2,000 people in China have undergone sex-change surgery and up to 400,000 could be considering one, according to a report in 2009 by state newspaper China Daily. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2012
Qian Jinfan, an 84-year-old transsexual who prefers to be addressed as "Yiling" holds up a photo taken at the age of 59, in the town of Foshan, Guangdong province, China July 6, 2012. Qian, who told Reuters during an interview that she always felt she was a woman and experimented with hormone cream, tablets and injections at the age of 60, is believed to be the oldest transsexual to live openly in China. The retired Chinese Communist Party official said she would not undergo a sex-change operation until it fully guaranteed her a female body that was complete with a woman's bodily functions. She admitted her days may be limited, but hopes that speaking to the media can help break down traditional assumptions and initiate discussions about transsexuals in society. About 2,000 people in China have undergone sex-change surgery and up to 400,000 could be considering one, according to a report in 2009 by state newspaper China Daily. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Transgendered contestant Jenna Talackova takes part in Miss Universe Canada competition wearing her evening gown in Toronto May 17, 2012. Talackova was originally disqualified from the Miss Universe Canada contest because she was not a "naturally born female". Talackova, then 23, who underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was 19, was then reinstated to the Canadian competition last by businessman Donald Trump, who owns the Miss Universe organization. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2012
Transgendered contestant Jenna Talackova takes part in Miss Universe Canada competition wearing her evening gown in Toronto May 17, 2012. Talackova was originally disqualified from the Miss Universe Canada contest because she was not a "naturally born female". Talackova, then 23, who underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was 19, was then reinstated to the Canadian competition last by businessman Donald Trump, who owns the Miss Universe organization. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox walks in a Donna Karan creation during a presentation of the Go Red for Women Red Dress collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox walks in a Donna Karan creation during a presentation of the Go Red for Women Red Dress collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-year-old Argentine child who was listed as a boy at birth, has been granted new identification papers by the Buenos Aires provincial government listing her as a girl. According to her mother Gabriela, Lulu chose the gender as soon as she first learned to speak. Gabriela said her child, named Manuel at birth, insisted on being called Lulu since she was just four years old, local media reported. Argentina in 2012 put in place liberal rules on changing gender, allowing people to alter their gender on official documents without first having to receive a psychiatric diagnosis or surgery. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2013
Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-year-old Argentine child who was listed as a boy at birth, has been granted new identification papers by the Buenos Aires provincial government listing her as a girl. According to her mother Gabriela, Lulu chose the gender as soon as she first learned to speak. Gabriela said her child, named Manuel at birth, insisted on being called Lulu since she was just four years old, local media reported. Argentina in 2012 put in place liberal rules on changing gender, allowing people to alter their gender on official documents without first having to receive a psychiatric diagnosis or surgery. REUTERS/Stringer
Seema, 33, displays his picture in which she's dressed as a woman at her residence in New Delhi, India May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracized, often abused and forced into prostitution. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2012
Seema, 33, displays his picture in which she's dressed as a woman at her residence in New Delhi, India May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracized, often abused and forced into prostitution. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tiffany, 19, who is transgender, shows a scar of a knife attack in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Tiffany, 19, who is transgender, shows a scar of a knife attack in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Transgender Diogo (C), shows her marriage certificate to her mother (R), next to her partner Gustavo, after their wedding ceremony in Campinas, Brazil March 21, 2013. The couple was one of 16 same-sex couples who gathered and wed in Campinas, after the formalization of same-sex marriage was legalized by the state of Sao Paulo in December 2012, after a court ruled that gay couples could marry without having to first have their union authorized through a court. The new standard went into effect on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2013
Transgender Diogo (C), shows her marriage certificate to her mother (R), next to her partner Gustavo, after their wedding ceremony in Campinas, Brazil March 21, 2013. The couple was one of 16 same-sex couples who gathered and wed in Campinas, after the formalization of same-sex marriage was legalized by the state of Sao Paulo in December 2012, after a court ruled that gay couples could marry without having to first have their union authorized through a court. The new standard went into effect on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Renee Richards poses for a portrait at her home in Carmel, New York March 25, 2015. More than three decades after putting down her tennis racquet, Renee Richards, 80, told Reuters she is still astonished she possessed the moxie to join the women's professional tennis tour after living the first 34 years of her life as a man. The transgender pioneer Richards, born Richard Raskind, believes nothing could be tougher than what she endured in the 1970s. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Renee Richards poses for a portrait at her home in Carmel, New York March 25, 2015. More than three decades after putting down her tennis racquet, Renee Richards, 80, told Reuters she is still astonished she possessed the moxie to join the women's professional tennis tour after living the first 34 years of her life as a man. The transgender pioneer Richards, born Richard Raskind, believes nothing could be tougher than what she endured in the 1970s. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Carly Lehwald sits with her son Ben at Carly's home in Chicago, Illinois, United States, May 30, 2015. Carly is Ben's father, formerly known as Charlie, and is transitioning to life as a woman. Her story forms the basis for a new reality television show "Becoming Us". REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Carly Lehwald sits with her son Ben at Carly's home in Chicago, Illinois, United States, May 30, 2015. Carly is Ben's father, formerly known as Charlie, and is transitioning to life as a woman. Her story forms the basis for a new reality television show "Becoming Us". REUTERS/Jim Young
Some of several dozen detained Pakistani transgender people watch from a police bus as another transgender woman and a man are taken to a courthouse to face charges in Peshawar May 25, 2010. Everyone on the bus was later jailed. Pakistani police arrested what they said was an entire wedding party at a ceremony between a man and a transgender woman, accusing the pair of promoting homosexuality in the devoutly Muslim country. Almost 50 people, many of them men dressed as women, were at the ceremony in the northwestern city of Peshawar night when it was raided by police. REUTERS/K. Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2010
Some of several dozen detained Pakistani transgender people watch from a police bus as another transgender woman and a man are taken to a courthouse to face charges in Peshawar May 25, 2010. Everyone on the bus was later jailed. Pakistani police arrested what they said was an entire wedding party at a ceremony between a man and a transgender woman, accusing the pair of promoting homosexuality in the devoutly Muslim country. Almost 50 people, many of them men dressed as women, were at the ceremony in the northwestern city of Peshawar night when it was raided by police. REUTERS/K. Parvez
Anna Grodzka, Poland's first transgender lawmaker, attends an introductory session to the Polish parliament for newly elected lawmakers in Warsaw October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2011
Anna Grodzka, Poland's first transgender lawmaker, attends an introductory session to the Polish parliament for newly elected lawmakers in Warsaw October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Naz Seenauth, a transgender man, poses in New York October 22, 2014. Seenauth's driver's license says he is male. His birth certificate says he is female. The mismatch, he says, is deeply frustrating. New York City, where Seenauth was born and raised, does not accept that he is a transgender man and will not amend his birth certificate, for now at least, even though his doctor will attest to his gender. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Naz Seenauth, a transgender man, poses in New York October 22, 2014. Seenauth's driver's license says he is male. His birth certificate says he is female. The mismatch, he says, is deeply frustrating. New York City, where Seenauth was born and raised, does not accept that he is a transgender man and will not amend his birth certificate, for now at least, even though his doctor will attest to his gender. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A family looks at a transgender woman applying make up during a rally against human rights violations in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, November 27, 2010
A family looks at a transgender woman applying make up during a rally against human rights violations in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Kala Rai, 45, a transgender woman, sits outside her tent at a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) camp, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Kala Rai, 45, a transgender woman, sits outside her tent at a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) camp, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Francisca, a member of the transgender community poses for a photo in a beauty salon where she works in Banda Aceh, Indonesia December 10, 2012. For Francisca, being one of about 100 members of the transgender community in Sharia-ruled Aceh is no easy matter but she said: "It's okay if we follow the rule. We don't go out much". Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim nation, but nowhere is the faith more strictly interpreted than in Aceh, sometimes referred to as the "verandah of Mecca" because it was one of the first parts of the archipelago to turn to Islam. Aceh is Indonesia's only province to have implemented sharia, or Islamic laws. Human right activists warn some religious laws in Indonesia's Aceh province violate the rights of many people - predominantly the poor, women, minorities and youths. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, December 20, 2012
Francisca, a member of the transgender community poses for a photo in a beauty salon where she works in Banda Aceh, Indonesia December 10, 2012. For Francisca, being one of about 100 members of the transgender community in Sharia-ruled Aceh is no easy matter but she said: "It's okay if we follow the rule. We don't go out much". Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim nation, but nowhere is the faith more strictly interpreted than in Aceh, sometimes referred to as the "verandah of Mecca" because it was one of the first parts of the archipelago to turn to Islam. Aceh is Indonesia's only province to have implemented sharia, or Islamic laws. Human right activists warn some religious laws in Indonesia's Aceh province violate the rights of many people - predominantly the poor, women, minorities and youths. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Damian Jackson (C), 51, shows family members his new documents after changing his officially registered gender from female to male, in the City Hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands July 1, 2014. Jackson was among the first to obtain new documents when a new law came into effect, legalizing the registration of a transgender person's preferred gender in official state documents, including identity cards and passports. It eliminates the previous law, which required hormonal treatment, surgery or sterilization before any change in gender registration is allowed. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Damian Jackson (C), 51, shows family members his new documents after changing his officially registered gender from female to male, in the City Hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands July 1, 2014. Jackson was among the first to obtain new documents when a new law came into effect, legalizing the registration of a transgender person's preferred gender in official state documents, including identity cards and passports. It eliminates the previous law, which required hormonal treatment, surgery or sterilization before any change in gender registration is allowed. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Randy Dolphin and transgender activist Veronika Lee-Tillman are married during a ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco, California June 28, 2013. The couple was married at City Hall with San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr giving away the bride. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2013
Randy Dolphin and transgender activist Veronika Lee-Tillman are married during a ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco, California June 28, 2013. The couple was married at City Hall with San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr giving away the bride. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Lana Wachowski, a screenwriter, producer and director, poses as she arrives for the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" at Grauman's Chinese theater in Hollywood, California, October 24, 2012. Wachowski, who was formerly Larry Wachowski, became the first major Hollywood director to publicly come out as transgender. Wachowski and her brother Andy directed the hit film "The Matrix." REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2012
Lana Wachowski, a screenwriter, producer and director, poses as she arrives for the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" at Grauman's Chinese theater in Hollywood, California, October 24, 2012. Wachowski, who was formerly Larry Wachowski, became the first major Hollywood director to publicly come out as transgender. Wachowski and her brother Andy directed the hit film "The Matrix." REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Bindia Rana, a transgender independent candidate for the upcoming elections, smiles during a pre-election analysis program at the studio of a local television channel in Karachi, Pakistan April 23, 2013. Rana, 45, and a handful of others are the first of Pakistan's transgender "hijra" community - which includes transsexuals, transvestites and others - to register as candidates for Pakistan's elections. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2013
Bindia Rana, a transgender independent candidate for the upcoming elections, smiles during a pre-election analysis program at the studio of a local television channel in Karachi, Pakistan April 23, 2013. Rana, 45, and a handful of others are the first of Pakistan's transgender "hijra" community - which includes transsexuals, transvestites and others - to register as candidates for Pakistan's elections. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
Audrey Mbugua, 31, Kenya�s most famous transgender campaigner, poses for a photograph in her garden in Kiambu, outside the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 31, 2015. Born a male in Kenya and given the name Andrew, she felt trapped in the wrong body and started dressing in women's clothes while at university, attracting ridicule and rejection. Transgender people are some of the most invisible in Africa where rigid gender stereotyping continues to stifle freedoms. Many are forced to hide their identity and live on the margins of their communities or risk being vilified as immoral and unchristian by the conservative majority. Facing one hurdle after another, Mbugua decided she had to take up the mantle of campaigning for transgender rights to combat the ignorance and stigma blighting her life. REUTERS/Katy Migiro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Audrey Mbugua, 31, Kenya�s most famous transgender campaigner, poses for a photograph in her garden in Kiambu, outside the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 31, 2015. Born a male in Kenya and given the name Andrew, she felt trapped in the wrong body and started dressing in women's clothes while at university, attracting ridicule and rejection. Transgender people are some of the most invisible in Africa where rigid gender stereotyping continues to stifle freedoms. Many are forced to hide their identity and live on the margins of their communities or risk being vilified as immoral and unchristian by the conservative majority. Facing one hurdle after another, Mbugua decided she had to take up the mantle of campaigning for transgender rights to combat the ignorance and stigma blighting her life. REUTERS/Katy Migiro
Transgender advocate Chaz Bono waves to the crowd at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2012
Transgender advocate Chaz Bono waves to the crowd at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand November 7, 2014. Some 22 contestants from 18 countries, all born male, competed in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand November 7, 2014. Some 22 contestants from 18 countries, all born male, competed in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Transgender model Amanda Lepore arrives before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Transgender model Amanda Lepore arrives before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Julio Yoaris Alvarez adjusts his brassiere while getting dressed at his home in Havana, Cuba May 16, 2009. From an early age, Alvarez dreamed of having a sex-change operation and is currently awaiting his turn for one under the Cuban health care system. The surgery, like all other health care in Cuba, will be free of charge for applicants. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Julio Yoaris Alvarez adjusts his brassiere while getting dressed at his home in Havana, Cuba May 16, 2009. From an early age, Alvarez dreamed of having a sex-change operation and is currently awaiting his turn for one under the Cuban health care system. The surgery, like all other health care in Cuba, will be free of charge for applicants. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
