Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 5, 2012 | 9:05pm GMT

Ice-chitecture

<p>A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
1 / 15
<p>Tourists visit ice sculptures during the testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Tourists visit ice sculptures during the testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Tourists visit ice sculptures during the testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
2 / 15
<p>Tourists visit ice sculptures during the the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Tourists visit ice sculptures during the the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Tourists visit ice sculptures during the the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
3 / 15
<p>An employee pulls a dog sled carrying tourists in front of a snow sculpture ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

An employee pulls a dog sled carrying tourists in front of a snow sculpture ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

An employee pulls a dog sled carrying tourists in front of a snow sculpture ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
4 / 15
<p>Tourists visit ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Tourists visit ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Tourists visit ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
5 / 15
<p>A tourist poses for a photograph in front of a snow sculpture depicting the famous painting "Barge Haulers on the Volga" ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

A tourist poses for a photograph in front of a snow sculpture depicting the famous painting "Barge Haulers on the Volga" ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

A tourist poses for a photograph in front of a snow sculpture depicting the famous painting "Barge Haulers on the Volga" ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
6 / 15
<p>Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 13th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 13th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 13th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
7 / 15
<p>Tourists walk past a coffee shop covered by shaped snow ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Tourists walk past a coffee shop covered by shaped snow ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Tourists walk past a coffee shop covered by shaped snow ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
8 / 15
<p>Tourists visit ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Tourists visit ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Tourists visit ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
9 / 15
<p>Tourists take pictures in front of a snow sculpture ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Tourists take pictures in front of a snow sculpture ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Tourists take pictures in front of a snow sculpture ahead of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
10 / 15
<p>A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
11 / 15
<p>A performer takes a rest on a decoration during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony of 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

A performer takes a rest on a decoration during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony of 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

A performer takes a rest on a decoration during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony of 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
12 / 15
<p>Tourists visit ice sculptures on the night before the opening ceremony of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Tourists visit ice sculptures on the night before the opening ceremony of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Tourists visit ice sculptures on the night before the opening ceremony of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
13 / 15
<p>A visitor sleighs down a snow slope near ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

A visitor sleighs down a snow slope near ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

A visitor sleighs down a snow slope near ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
14 / 15
<p>Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 13th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 13th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 13th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Afghanistan's female fists

Afghanistan's female fists

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick