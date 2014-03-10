Edition:
Ice sailing on the Hudson

<p>Rick Lawrence from Newburgh, New York, steers the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club's "Jack Frost", a more than 100 year old ice boat, along side another antique ice boat on the frozen Hudson River near, Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. Ice sailors on the upper Hudson river are enjoying one of the best and longest seasons of sailing in recent memory as arctic temperatures for much of the winter in the Northeast United States have built deep ice packs allowing sailors to launch their heavy antique wooden boats. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Rick Lawrence from Newburgh, New York, steers the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club's "Jack Frost", a more than 100 year old ice boat, along side another antique ice boat on the frozen Hudson River near, Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. Ice sailors on the upper Hudson river are enjoying one of the best and longest seasons of sailing in recent memory as arctic temperatures for much of the winter in the Northeast United States have built deep ice packs allowing sailors to launch their heavy antique wooden boats. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Brett Kolfrat from Cornwall, New York, a member of the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club New York, sails his ice boat Genevieve, built in 1908, on the frozen Hudson River near, Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A sailor steers his antique ice sailing boat with a passenger out onto the frozen Hudson River near, Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>An antique ice sailboat from the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club sails on the frozen upper Hudson River beneath the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge near Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Sailor John Vargo poses for a portrait near antique ice sailing boats from the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club on the frozen Hudson River near, Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>The ice sailing boat "Vixen" built in 1885 sits with other antique ice boats from the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club in-between sails on the frozen Hudson River near Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>An antique ice sailboat from the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club's sails across the ice as a ship passes through a channel in the ice of the frozen upper Hudson River near, Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>The starboard blade of an antique ice sailboat from the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club cuts through the ice during a sail on the frozen upper Hudson River near Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>The Hudson River Ice Yacht Club's "Jack Frost", an ice boat at least 100 years old, is prepared for sailing on the frozen Hudson River near, Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Antique ice sailboats from the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club's sail on the frozen upper Hudson River near, Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>An antique ice boat sails behind a cyclist across the frozen Hudson River near, Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Brett Kolfrat from Cornwall, New York, a member of the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club New York, adjust the shrouds on his ice boat Genevieve, built in 1908, on the frozen Hudson River near, Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Reid Bielenberg from Athens, New York, steers his antique ice sailing boat with passengers out onto the frozen Hudson River near, Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>John Withart from Athens, New York helps rig an antique ice sailboat from the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club on the frozen upper Hudson River near Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Local residents Wint and Tracie Aldrich walk around antique ice sailboats from the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club out on the frozen Hudson River near Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

