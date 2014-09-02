Icelandic lava field erupts
The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again in Iceland, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
Picture shows magma along a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher
The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher
Lava fountains are pictured at the site of a fissure eruption near Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher
Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher
The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
Steam and smoke rise over a fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher
Lava fountains are pictured at the site of a fissure eruption near Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
Next Slideshows
Made In America
The two day music festival organized by Jay-Z.
Siege of Amerli broken
Iraqi forces and militia celebrate after breaking the Islamic State's siege of the town of Amerli.
Protest in Pakistan
Thousands mass outside the residence of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to demand he step down.
Conflict in east Ukraine
Ukraine accuses Russia of "direct and undisguised aggression" in the country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.