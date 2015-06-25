Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 25, 2015 | 8:07pm BST

Ich bin the Queen

Queen Elizabeth smiles as a robot waves to her during her visit at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are on a three day state visit to Germany. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool

Queen Elizabeth smiles as a robot waves to her during her visit at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are on a three day state visit to Germany. REUTERS/Michael...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Queen Elizabeth smiles as a robot waves to her during her visit at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are on a three day state visit to Germany. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
Close
1 / 12
Queen Elizabeth and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel react during a visit to Berlin's University of Technology, in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel react during a visit to Berlin's University of Technology, in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Queen Elizabeth and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel react during a visit to Berlin's University of Technology, in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Close
2 / 12
Well-wishers hold the portrait of Queen Elizabeth as they wait for her visit in Frankfurt, Germany June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Well-wishers hold the portrait of Queen Elizabeth as they wait for her visit in Frankfurt, Germany June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Well-wishers hold the portrait of Queen Elizabeth as they wait for her visit in Frankfurt, Germany June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
3 / 12
Queen Elizabeth toasts with German President Joachim Gauck (R) during a garden party for the 'Queen's Birthday' at the residence of the British Ambassador to Germany in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jens Kalaene/Pool

Queen Elizabeth toasts with German President Joachim Gauck (R) during a garden party for the 'Queen's Birthday' at the residence of the British Ambassador to Germany in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jens Kalaene/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Queen Elizabeth toasts with German President Joachim Gauck (R) during a garden party for the 'Queen's Birthday' at the residence of the British Ambassador to Germany in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jens Kalaene/Pool
Close
4 / 12
Queen Elizabeth looks at a painting presented to her during a visit to Germany's President's official residence, in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at a painting presented to her during a visit to Germany's President's official residence, in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Queen Elizabeth looks at a painting presented to her during a visit to Germany's President's official residence, in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Close
5 / 12
Queen Elizabeth arrives for signing the guest book at the Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool

Queen Elizabeth arrives for signing the guest book at the Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Queen Elizabeth arrives for signing the guest book at the Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool
Close
6 / 12
Queen Elizabeth waves next to German President Joachim Gauck from the balcony of Roemer townhall in Frankfurt, Germany June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Roessler/Pool

Queen Elizabeth waves next to German President Joachim Gauck from the balcony of Roemer townhall in Frankfurt, Germany June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Roessler/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Queen Elizabeth waves next to German President Joachim Gauck from the balcony of Roemer townhall in Frankfurt, Germany June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Boris Roessler/Pool
Close
7 / 12
Queen Elizabeth arrives for a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Queen Elizabeth arrives for a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Queen Elizabeth arrives for a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
8 / 12
German President Joachim Gauck (L), his partner Daniela Schadt (2L) and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip take a boat trip on Spree river in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

German President Joachim Gauck (L), his partner Daniela Schadt (2L) and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip take a boat trip on Spree river in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
German President Joachim Gauck (L), his partner Daniela Schadt (2L) and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip take a boat trip on Spree river in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
9 / 12
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are greeted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are greeted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are greeted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 12
Well-wishers wait on a bridge over the Spree river to see Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during their boat trip in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Well-wishers wait on a bridge over the Spree river to see Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during their boat trip in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Well-wishers wait on a bridge over the Spree river to see Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during their boat trip in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
11 / 12
Queen Elizabeth makes a speech during a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/ Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Pool

Queen Elizabeth makes a speech during a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/ Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Queen Elizabeth makes a speech during a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/ Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Pool
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Running the Supreme Court

Running the Supreme Court

Next Slideshows

Running the Supreme Court

Running the Supreme Court

When the Supreme Court hands down their rulings, the race is on to get the news out first.

25 Jun 2015
Violence in Rio

Violence in Rio

Rising unemployment, low police morale and a growing sense of hopelessness among Rio's poor are contributing to greater crime ahead of the upcoming Olympics.

24 Jun 2015
Framing Manhattan

Framing Manhattan

Viewing New York's skyline through the four seasons.

24 Jun 2015
Night of San Juan

Night of San Juan

Fires are lit throughout Spain on the eve of Saint John as crowds burn objects they no longer want and make wishes as they jump through the flames.

24 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures