Pictures | Mon Jan 19, 2015 | 4:13pm GMT

Icy dip for Epiphany

A man immerses himself in an ice hole in the Sea of Japan, at a temperature of about minus 7 Celsius, during celebrations for Russian Orthodox Epiphany in Amur Bay, in Russia's far eastern port of Vladivostok January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Men scramble to retrieve a wooded cross thrown into a river during traditional Epiphany day celebrations in Radika village, Macedonia, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teolovski

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Men jump into Danube River in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Belgrade January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
People take a dip in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man and his daughter immerse themselves in an ice hole in the Chulym river, with the air temperature at about minus 12 degrees Celsius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during celebrations for Russian Orthodox Epiphany outside of the town of Nazarovo, Krasnoyarsk region January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Mirko Kovacevic, 28, raises the cross he retrieved from the Ribnica river during Epiphany Day celebrations in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man crosses himself as he dips into the icy waters of a lake as part of celebrations for Epiphany, near the village of Pilnitsa, northeast of Minsk, Belarus, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man jumps to immerse himself in icy waters during celebrations for Orthodox Epiphany in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A priest takes part in a religious ceremony as people take a dip in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man immerses himself in an ice hole in the Moskva river during celebrations for the Russian Orthodox Epiphany on the outskirts of Moscow, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Believers swim in the Ribnica river in an attempt to grab a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
An Orthodox priest immerses a cross in the Bolshaya Almatinka river to bless its water during an Epiphany ceremony in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man swims in the icy waters of a lake in Minsk, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
A woman takes a dip in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
People wait in a queue to dip into the icy waters of a lake in Minsk, Belarus, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
A man immerses himself in the icy waters of the Volga river during celebrations for Russian Orthodox Epiphany in the town of Tutayev, Yaroslavl region, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Men get out of Danube River after an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Belgrade, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man holds a cross he retrieved from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Prijedor, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Men swim to try retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Prijedor, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man swims as a woman dips into the icy waters of a lake in Minsk, Belarus, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
