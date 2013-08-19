Edition:
Idaho wildfire

<p>A helicopter air tanker dumps water as the sun sets at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Flames blaze down a ridge as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A helicopter air tanker flies over the Golden Eagle subdivision at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>People watch as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Idaho Power workers replace burned power poles at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A helicopter tanker drops fire retardant near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Ketchum, Idaho August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Firefighters clear a burned area at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Flames are visible near a home in the evacuated Golden Eagle subdivision as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>An air tanker helicopter flies through heavy smoke at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A tanker helicopter drops water as a firefighter works to douse a hot spot at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Idaho Power workers repair burned power lines as a fire crew works to douse a hot spot at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Idaho Power workers replace burned power poles at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Flames from the Beaver Creek wildfire are visible in the background as fire crews attend a planning meeting outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Smoke billows over Highway 75, which is closed as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Fire crews attend a planning meeting for the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A tanker helicopter drops water on a flare up near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Firefighter Luke Garcia takes a break at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Residents of the rural town of Prairie, Idaho meet with fire officials to talk about the Elk Complex and Pony Complex wildfires burning outside Boise, Idaho August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Smoke billows over Highway 75, which is closed as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A helicopter collects water from a pond near a home in the evacuated Golden Eagle subdivision during the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

