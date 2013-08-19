Idaho wildfire
A helicopter air tanker dumps water as the sun sets at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter air tanker dumps water as the sun sets at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames blaze down a ridge as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames blaze down a ridge as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter air tanker flies over the Golden Eagle subdivision at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter air tanker flies over the Golden Eagle subdivision at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People watch as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People watch as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers replace burned power poles at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers replace burned power poles at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter tanker drops fire retardant near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Ketchum, Idaho August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter tanker drops fire retardant near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Ketchum, Idaho August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighters clear a burned area at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighters clear a burned area at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames are visible near a home in the evacuated Golden Eagle subdivision as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames are visible near a home in the evacuated Golden Eagle subdivision as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An air tanker helicopter flies through heavy smoke at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An air tanker helicopter flies through heavy smoke at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A tanker helicopter drops water as a firefighter works to douse a hot spot at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A tanker helicopter drops water as a firefighter works to douse a hot spot at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers repair burned power lines as a fire crew works to douse a hot spot at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers repair burned power lines as a fire crew works to douse a hot spot at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers replace burned power poles at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Idaho Power workers replace burned power poles at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames from the Beaver Creek wildfire are visible in the background as fire crews attend a planning meeting outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Flames from the Beaver Creek wildfire are visible in the background as fire crews attend a planning meeting outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Smoke billows over Highway 75, which is closed as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Smoke billows over Highway 75, which is closed as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Fire crews attend a planning meeting for the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Fire crews attend a planning meeting for the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A tanker helicopter drops water on a flare up near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A tanker helicopter drops water on a flare up near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighter Luke Garcia takes a break at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighter Luke Garcia takes a break at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Residents of the rural town of Prairie, Idaho meet with fire officials to talk about the Elk Complex and Pony Complex wildfires burning outside Boise, Idaho August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Residents of the rural town of Prairie, Idaho meet with fire officials to talk about the Elk Complex and Pony Complex wildfires burning outside Boise, Idaho August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Smoke billows over Highway 75, which is closed as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Smoke billows over Highway 75, which is closed as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter collects water from a pond near a home in the evacuated Golden Eagle subdivision during the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter collects water from a pond near a home in the evacuated Golden Eagle subdivision during the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Next Slideshows
Race around Siena
Jockeys compete in a horse race around the central square of Siena, Italy in a tradition dating back to the 1600s.
Animals escaping floods
How animals escape rising flood waters.
Fainting in formation
When soldiers at attention pass out.
Living as a Muslim in Paris
France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population, that has grown to around 5 million and feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.