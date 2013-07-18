Edition:
Thu Jul 18, 2013

Idaho's militia training

<p>Members of the Light Foot Militia gather for a morning flag ceremony during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Members of the Light Foot Militia gather for a morning flag ceremony during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Members of the Light Foot Militia gather for a morning flag ceremony during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Jeff Stankiewicz, Commanding Officer of the Light Foot Militia, addresses other members during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Jeff Stankiewicz, Commanding Officer of the Light Foot Militia, addresses other members during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Jeff Stankiewicz, Commanding Officer of the Light Foot Militia, addresses other members during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Light Foot Militia founder and commander Jeff Stankiewicz from Priest River, Idaho looks over training manuals during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho on June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Light Foot Militia founder and commander Jeff Stankiewicz from Priest River, Idaho looks over training manuals during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho on June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Light Foot Militia founder and commander Jeff Stankiewicz from Priest River, Idaho looks over training manuals during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho on June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Militia members receive close quarter combat instruction during a training session at the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Militia members receive close quarter combat instruction during a training session at the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Militia members receive close quarter combat instruction during a training session at the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Alli Wilbur, 10, prepares to shoot a Bushmaster 556 rifle outfitted with a sniper scope, under the instruction of Jory Neville, member of the 63rd battalion of Light Foot Militia from Spokane, Washington, during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Alli Wilbur, 10, prepares to shoot a Bushmaster 556 rifle outfitted with a sniper scope, under the instruction of Jory Neville, member of the 63rd battalion of Light Foot Militia from Spokane, Washington, during the Light Foot Militia annual...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Alli Wilbur, 10, prepares to shoot a Bushmaster 556 rifle outfitted with a sniper scope, under the instruction of Jory Neville, member of the 63rd battalion of Light Foot Militia from Spokane, Washington, during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Alli Wilbur, 10, receives instruction on how to operate a pistol from Jory Neville, member of the 63rd battalion of Light Foot Militia from Spokane, Washington, during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Alli Wilbur, 10, receives instruction on how to operate a pistol from Jory Neville, member of the 63rd battalion of Light Foot Militia from Spokane, Washington, during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Alli Wilbur, 10, receives instruction on how to operate a pistol from Jory Neville, member of the 63rd battalion of Light Foot Militia from Spokane, Washington, during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Michael Browning of the 55th battalion of the Light Foot Militia from Spokane, Washington, runs towards targets with his assault rifle during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Michael Browning of the 55th battalion of the Light Foot Militia from Spokane, Washington, runs towards targets with his assault rifle during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22,...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Michael Browning of the 55th battalion of the Light Foot Militia from Spokane, Washington, runs towards targets with his assault rifle during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>James Beebe, 16, a member of the 17th battalion of the Light Foot Militia attends a land navigation class during an annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho on June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

James Beebe, 16, a member of the 17th battalion of the Light Foot Militia attends a land navigation class during an annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho on June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

James Beebe, 16, a member of the 17th battalion of the Light Foot Militia attends a land navigation class during an annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho on June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Kevin Korsund, of the 55th battalion, watches during roll call at the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Kevin Korsund, of the 55th battalion, watches during roll call at the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Kevin Korsund, of the 55th battalion, watches during roll call at the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Members of the Light Foot Militia fire pistols during a training exercise at an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Members of the Light Foot Militia fire pistols during a training exercise at an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Members of the Light Foot Militia fire pistols during a training exercise at an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Allen Tesky of the 55th battalion from Kootenai County, Idaho, lies on a folding table during a field medic training exercises at the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Allen Tesky of the 55th battalion from Kootenai County, Idaho, lies on a folding table during a field medic training exercises at the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013....more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Allen Tesky of the 55th battalion from Kootenai County, Idaho, lies on a folding table during a field medic training exercises at the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Ed Lestage of the 63rd batallion of the Light Foot Militia from Spokane, Washington, walks through camp at an annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Ed Lestage of the 63rd batallion of the Light Foot Militia from Spokane, Washington, walks through camp at an annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Ed Lestage of the 63rd batallion of the Light Foot Militia from Spokane, Washington, walks through camp at an annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>A member of the Light Foot Militia stands to attention during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho on June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

A member of the Light Foot Militia stands to attention during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho on June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A member of the Light Foot Militia stands to attention during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho on June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Jacque McHenry tends to Winter Hawkins, both from Benewah County, Idaho, with Tim Carson of Spokane, during a exercise at the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Jacque McHenry tends to Winter Hawkins, both from Benewah County, Idaho, with Tim Carson of Spokane, during a exercise at the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Jacque McHenry tends to Winter Hawkins, both from Benewah County, Idaho, with Tim Carson of Spokane, during a exercise at the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Militia members receive combat medic instruction during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Militia members receive combat medic instruction during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Militia members receive combat medic instruction during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Stacy Pierce of the 63rd battalion from Spokane, Washington, displays her tattoo during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Stacy Pierce of the 63rd battalion from Spokane, Washington, displays her tattoo during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Stacy Pierce of the 63rd battalion from Spokane, Washington, displays her tattoo during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Briar McHenry, 10, walks through camp with mother, Jacque, and sister Bramble, 2, during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Briar McHenry, 10, walks through camp with mother, Jacque, and sister Bramble, 2, during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Briar McHenry, 10, walks through camp with mother, Jacque, and sister Bramble, 2, during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Members of the Light Foot Militia perform a flag ceremony at the end of the days training during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Members of the Light Foot Militia perform a flag ceremony at the end of the days training during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Members of the Light Foot Militia perform a flag ceremony at the end of the days training during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Commander Jeff Stankiewicz from Priest River, Idaho holds a United States flag, which belonged to his father, during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Commander Jeff Stankiewicz from Priest River, Idaho holds a United States flag, which belonged to his father, during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Commander Jeff Stankiewicz from Priest River, Idaho holds a United States flag, which belonged to his father, during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Nathaniel Hawkins, of Benewah, Idaho, a member of the 9th battalion of the Light Foot Militia, sits near a water cooler during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 21, 2013. Picture taken June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Nathaniel Hawkins, of Benewah, Idaho, a member of the 9th battalion of the Light Foot Militia, sits near a water cooler during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 21, 2013. Picture...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Nathaniel Hawkins, of Benewah, Idaho, a member of the 9th battalion of the Light Foot Militia, sits near a water cooler during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 21, 2013. Picture taken June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Michael P. Mooney of the 55th batallion who lives in Athol, Idaho, walks past zombie targets used during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Michael P. Mooney of the 55th batallion who lives in Athol, Idaho, walks past zombie targets used during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Michael P. Mooney of the 55th batallion who lives in Athol, Idaho, walks past zombie targets used during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Members of the Light Foot Militia salute the American flag as it is lowered at the end of the day, during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Members of the Light Foot Militia salute the American flag as it is lowered at the end of the day, during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Members of the Light Foot Militia salute the American flag as it is lowered at the end of the day, during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Leslie Stankiewicz, leader of the Light Foot Militia Auxiliary and wife of Commander Jeff Stankiewicz is seen during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest, River, Idaho on June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Leslie Stankiewicz, leader of the Light Foot Militia Auxiliary and wife of Commander Jeff Stankiewicz is seen during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest, River, Idaho on June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Leslie Stankiewicz, leader of the Light Foot Militia Auxiliary and wife of Commander Jeff Stankiewicz is seen during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest, River, Idaho on June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Members of the Light Foot Militia sit by an evening campfire during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Members of the Light Foot Militia sit by an evening campfire during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Members of the Light Foot Militia sit by an evening campfire during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Zane Dittman jokingly tugs on Kevin Korsund's goatee as they sit by an evening campfire during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. Both Dittman and Korsund are members of the militia's battalions in the northernmost counties of Idaho. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Zane Dittman jokingly tugs on Kevin Korsund's goatee as they sit by an evening campfire during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. Both Dittman and Korsund are members of...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Zane Dittman jokingly tugs on Kevin Korsund's goatee as they sit by an evening campfire during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. Both Dittman and Korsund are members of the militia's battalions in the northernmost counties of Idaho. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>Darren Smith of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho (2nd L), and Commander Jeff Stankiewicz (2nd R) review a training itinerary by flashlight during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 21, 2013. Picture taken June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Darren Smith of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho (2nd L), and Commander Jeff Stankiewicz (2nd R) review a training itinerary by flashlight during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 21, 2013....more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Darren Smith of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho (2nd L), and Commander Jeff Stankiewicz (2nd R) review a training itinerary by flashlight during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 21, 2013. Picture taken June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>John Slack of the 55th battalion of the Light Foot Militia from Couer d'Alene, Idaho, stands by the fire during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

John Slack of the 55th battalion of the Light Foot Militia from Couer d'Alene, Idaho, stands by the fire during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Thursday, July 18, 2013

John Slack of the 55th battalion of the Light Foot Militia from Couer d'Alene, Idaho, stands by the fire during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

