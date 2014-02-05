Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 5, 2014 | 3:40pm GMT

Idiotarod race in New York

<p>Competitors in costume race over the Williamsburg Bridge during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. Idiotarod race organizers received a cease-and-desist letter from organizers of the similarly named Iditarod multi-day sled dog race in Alaska, due to the likeness of the name. The New York based race consists of costumed participants pushing modified shopping trolleys through the streets of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Competitors in costume race over the Williamsburg Bridge during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. Idiotarod race organizers received a cease-and-desist letter from organizers of the similarly named Iditarod multi-day sled...more

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Competitors in costume race over the Williamsburg Bridge during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. Idiotarod race organizers received a cease-and-desist letter from organizers of the similarly named Iditarod multi-day sled dog race in Alaska, due to the likeness of the name. The New York based race consists of costumed participants pushing modified shopping trolleys through the streets of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 14
<p>A competitor faces heavy snow during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A competitor faces heavy snow during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A competitor faces heavy snow during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 14
<p>Competitors push a UFO-styled shopping cart during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Competitors push a UFO-styled shopping cart during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Competitors push a UFO-styled shopping cart during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 14
<p>A competitor stands with her cart during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A competitor stands with her cart during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A competitor stands with her cart during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 14
<p>A competitor rests during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A competitor rests during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A competitor rests during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 14
<p>Competitors race from the start line during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Competitors race from the start line during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Competitors race from the start line during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 14
<p>Competitors run through the streets during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Competitors run through the streets during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Competitors run through the streets during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 14
<p>A competitor runs during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A competitor runs during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A competitor runs during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 14
<p>Competitors push a shopping trolley with a UFO-shaped model inside, during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Competitors push a shopping trolley with a UFO-shaped model inside, during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Competitors push a shopping trolley with a UFO-shaped model inside, during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 14
<p>A competitor prepares shortly before the commencement of the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A competitor prepares shortly before the commencement of the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A competitor prepares shortly before the commencement of the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 14
<p>A competitor takes a break during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A competitor takes a break during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A competitor takes a break during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
11 / 14
<p>A competitor flies a giant kite before the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A competitor flies a giant kite before the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A competitor flies a giant kite before the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 14
<p>Competitors take shelter from snow at a check point during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Competitors take shelter from snow at a check point during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Competitors take shelter from snow at a check point during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 14
<p>Competitors watch snow fall at a check point during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Competitors watch snow fall at a check point during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Competitors watch snow fall at a check point during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Counting elephants

Counting elephants

Next Slideshows

Counting elephants

Counting elephants

A census of elephants in Kenya's Tsavo West national park.

05 Feb 2014
Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in Pyongyang.

04 Feb 2014
Inside Facebook

Inside Facebook

A behind the scenes look at Facebook.

04 Feb 2014
The outskirts of Islamabad

The outskirts of Islamabad

Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.

04 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures