Iditarod race across Alaska

A frozen beach on the Bering Sea coast is seen near the last stretch mushers must pass before the finish line of the Iditarod dog sled race in Nome, Alaska, March 11, 2014. North winds blew so hard on mushers in their final push to the finish line of the race that one musher was forced to scratch while snowmobilers reported that even their machines were drifting in the wind. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder