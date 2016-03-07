Edition:
Pictures | Mon Mar 7, 2016 | 9:46pm GMT

Iditarod race across Alaska

Martin Koenig's team gets tangled up after leaving the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska, March 6, 2016. Mushers and dog sled teams from around the world embark on the first leg of Alaska's grueling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, starting a nearly 1,000-mile (1,609 km) journey through the state's unforgiving wilderness. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Martin Koenig's team gets tangled up after leaving the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska, March 6, 2016. Mushers and dog sled teams from around the world embark on the first leg of Alaska's grueling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, starting a nearly 1,000-mile (1,609 km) journey through the state's unforgiving wilderness.

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Martin Koenig's team gets tangled up after leaving the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska, March 6, 2016.
1 / 21
4-time Iditarod champion Jeff King and his team leave the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

4-time Iditarod champion Jeff King and his team leave the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 5, 2016.

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
4-time Iditarod champion Jeff King and his team leave the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 5, 2016.
2 / 21
Musher Justin Savidis' dogs wait in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Musher Justin Savidis' dogs wait in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Musher Justin Savidis' dogs wait in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.
3 / 21
Kat Berington visits her sister's dog team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Kat Berington visits her sister's dog team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Kat Berington visits her sister's dog team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska
4 / 21
Cody Strathe's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Cody Strathe's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Cody Strathe's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.
5 / 21
A woman takes a photo as dogs head toward the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

A woman takes a photo as dogs head toward the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A woman takes a photo as dogs head toward the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.
6 / 21
Travis Beals' team waits in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Travis Beals' team waits in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Travis Beals' team waits in the truck before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.
7 / 21
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.
8 / 21
Kristin Bacon's team races down the chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Kristin Bacon's team races down the chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Kristin Bacon's team races down the chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.
9 / 21
Champion musher Martin Buser's son, Rohn, is seen with his dad's team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Champion musher Martin Buser's son, Rohn, is seen with his dad's team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Champion musher Martin Buser's son, Rohn, is seen with his dad's team before the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.
10 / 21
Norwegian Joar Leifseth Ulsom's team leaves the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Norwegian Joar Leifseth Ulsom's team leaves the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Norwegian Joar Leifseth Ulsom's team leaves the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.
11 / 21
Katherine Keith's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Katherine Keith's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Katherine Keith's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.
12 / 21
A musher handler with Alan Eischens team embraces one of Eischen's dogs just before the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

A musher handler with Alan Eischens team embraces one of Eischen's dogs just before the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A musher handler with Alan Eischens team embraces one of Eischen's dogs just before the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.
13 / 21
DeeDee Jonrowe and her team leave the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

DeeDee Jonrowe and her team leave the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
DeeDee Jonrowe and her team leave the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.
14 / 21
Anna Berington's dogs wait at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Anna Berington's dogs wait at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Anna Berington's dogs wait at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.
15 / 21
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.
16 / 21
Spectators line 4th avenue at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Spectators line 4th avenue at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Spectators line 4th avenue at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.
17 / 21
Alaskan musher DeeDee Jonrowe and Senator Lisa Murkowski get ready to head to the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Alaskan musher DeeDee Jonrowe and Senator Lisa Murkowski get ready to head to the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Alaskan musher DeeDee Jonrowe and Senator Lisa Murkowski get ready to head to the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.
18 / 21
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A team heads out at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to begin in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.
19 / 21
Cindy Gallea's team crosses a lake after the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Cindy Gallea's team crosses a lake after the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Cindy Gallea's team crosses a lake after the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.
20 / 21
John Baker's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

John Baker's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
John Baker's team leaves the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska.
21 / 21
