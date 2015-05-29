Idlib's last stand
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carries his weapon as he squats in the town of the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province, Syria May 29, 2015. The Syrian army has pulled back from the...more
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front takes down a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. Insurgents who captured the last...more
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front climbs on a pole to hang the Nusra flag as others celebrate around a central square in Ariha, May 29, 2015. Images seen by Reuters from inside Ariha on Friday showed a fighter climbing a flagpole to raise a Nusra...more
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front fire their weapon during an offensive to take control of Ariha May 28, 2015. The recent advances have brought insurgents closer to the coastal Latakia province, President Bashar al-Assad's ancestral homeland and an...more
Men push a bus carrying civilians fleeing Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions during an offensive to take control of Ariha May 28, 2015. The army has lost large parts of the northwestern province to insurgents since late March, when the...more
Residents flee the city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. The "Army of Fatah" alliance which includes al Qaeda's Syria wing Nusra Front, the Islamist Ahrar al-Sham group and other...more
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front climbs a pole where a Nusra flag was raised at a central square in Ariha May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows the town of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. The army and allied militia have increasingly focused on defending Syria's western flank which includes Latakia, Homs city...more
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front inspects a burning anti-aircraft vehicle in Ariha May 29, 2015. By Friday the insurgents had advanced further, capturing at least four villages close to Ariha in heavy clashes, the Syrian Observatory for Human...more
Members of the "Army of Fatah" detain a man suspected of being a member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ariha, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front ride on a pickup truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in Ariha May 29, 2015. The Observatory, a Britain-based group which has a network of contacts on the ground, said the insurgents had killed at least 18...more
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front burn a Syrian national flag in Ariha May 29, 2015. Syrian state television said on Thursday government forces had evacuated Ariha and withdrawn to defensive positions outside the town after battling Nusra Front...more
Residents flee the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. Other images showed people, including the elderly, women and children, crammed into pickup trucks and tuk-tuks with...more
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front ride on a pickup truck as they head towards their positions during an offensive to take control of Ariha May 28, 2015. The government's losses in Idlib have been compounded by sweeping advances by the hardline...more
Residents carry their belongings as they wait to flee Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front ride on a tank as they head towards their positions during an offensive to take control of Ariha May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front gather before moving towards their positions during an offensive to take control of Ariha May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters of 'Liwa al-Haqq' gather outside a local government complex as one of them walks on a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ariha, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front stands behind a vehicle before heading towards his position during an offensive to take control of Ariha May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement walk on a hill in Jabal al-Arbaeen, which overlooks the northern town of Ariha, one of the last government strongholds in the Idlib province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade covers his ears as a fellow fighter fires a vehicle's weapon during what the rebels said is an offensive to take control of the al-Mastouma army base from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near...more
Smoke rises from buildings near the national hospital, where Syrian soldiers were holed up under siege by insurgents, after what activists said was shelling by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Jisr al-Shughour,...more
A man gestures as smoke rises from a burning farmland targeted by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maarshmarin village in Idlib countryside May 24, 2015. Farmers said that forces loyal to...more
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement take positions inside a building in Jabal al-Arbaeen, which overlooks the northern town of Ariha, one of the last government strongholds in the Idlib province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An Ansar al-Sham brigade fighter carries a head-band which belongs to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad he found after taking control of an area, during an operation to take over Ariha city on one of the frontlines in Idlib governate...more
Rebel fighters gesture after they said they took control of Tel Mastouma, which overlooks the Mastouma military base, south of the city of Idlib, Syria May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement run, fearing snipers loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, in Jabal al-Arbaeen which overlooks the northern town of Ariha, one of the last government strongholds in the Idlib province May...more
A boy, injured from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ain Larouz village in the Jabal al-Zawiya region, reacts at a field hospital in Idlib province, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
A damaged ambulance is seen in the Mastouma military base after rebel fighters seized it, in Idlib May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' with blood on his forehead sits in a trench during what they said was an offensive to take control of al-Mastouma military camp which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad beside...more
Nusra Front fighters walk among debris caused by what activists said was shelling from warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the national hospital in Jisr al-Shughour town, Idlib province, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carries his weapon as he moves past an injured fellow fighter during what they said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kafir area at the southern entrance...more
A rebel fighter rests along a trench at the frontline where the rebel fighters announced the start of an offensive to take control of Ariha town from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib province May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Civilians search for belongings amidst rubble after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a school housing displaced people in al-Muzara village, in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of Idlib province...more
Free Syrian Army fighters look up at warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad at Nahlaya front in Idlib, as they gather in preparation for an operation to take over Ariha city, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Civil Defence member carries a damaged canister in Ibleen village from what activists said was a chlorine gas attack, on Kansafra, Ibleen and Josef villages, Idlib countryside May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
Civil Defence members wear gas masks near damaged ground in Ibleen village from what activists said was a chlorine gas attack, on Kansafra, Ibleen and Josef villages, Idlib countryside May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
Debris and smoke rise during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting a post controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Ariha town in Idlib province May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
A damaged military truck that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qarmeed camp after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a road in Qarmeed camp, as smoke rises in the background after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area from forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
