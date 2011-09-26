Edition:
United Kingdom

iHeartRadio live show

Monday, September 26, 2011

Lady Gaga performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Lady Gaga performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
1 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys perform during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys perform during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
2 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Jennifer Lopez performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Jennifer Lopez performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
3 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
4 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
5 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Nicole Scherzinger performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Nicole Scherzinger performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Singers Amy Heidemann and Nick Noonan of the band Karmin perform during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Singers Amy Heidemann and Nick Noonan of the band Karmin perform during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
7 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Kenny Chesney performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Kenny Chesney performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
8 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Bruno Mars performs with members of his band during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Bruno Mars performs with members of his band during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
9 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D pumps his fist as he entertains the audience during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D pumps his fist as he entertains the audience during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
10 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Nicki Minaj (R) performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Nicki Minaj (R) performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
11 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Kenny Chesney performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Kenny Chesney performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
12 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
13 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Usher performs with David Guetta during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Usher performs with David Guetta during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
14 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Stacy "Fergie" Ferguson of the Black Eyed Peas performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Stacy "Fergie" Ferguson of the Black Eyed Peas performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
15 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

The band "Sublime with Rome" performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

The band "Sublime with Rome" performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
16 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

David Guetta performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

David Guetta performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
17 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Justin Timberlake introduces Lady Gaga during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Justin Timberlake introduces Lady Gaga during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
18 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Lady Gaga performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Lady Gaga performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
19 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Carrie Underwood performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Carrie Underwood performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
20 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction perform during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction perform during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
21 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Gary LeVox, lead vocalist for the band Rascal Flatts performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Gary LeVox, lead vocalist for the band Rascal Flatts performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
22 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj is wheeled onstage as part of her performance during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj is wheeled onstage as part of her performance during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
23 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
24 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Jennifer Lopez performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Jennifer Lopez performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
25 / 26
Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Nicole Scherzinger performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 26, 2011

Singer Nicole Scherzinger performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
26 / 26

iHeartRadio live show

iHeartRadio live show Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

1:35am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:26am GMT

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

All Collections

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Educating America

All Collections

Educating America

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First lady Trump

All Collections

First lady Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Obama goes kitesurfing

All Collections

Obama goes kitesurfing

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

View More Slideshows »