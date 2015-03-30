iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet
Singer Taylor Swift poses at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singers Shannon Bex (L) and Aubrey O'Day of Dumb Blonde. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Courtney Bingham gives recording artist Nikki Sixx (R) a kiss. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Boxer Mike Tyson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Chris Brown. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper YG. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
British singer Boy George. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Anna Camp. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ariel Winter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Greer Grammer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Iggy Azalea. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper Snoop Dogg (L) and son Cordell Broadus. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor and the evening's host Jamie Foxx makes a heart with his hands. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Brantley Gilbert poses with his Renegade award backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Jason Aldean. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musicians Luke Hemmings (L-R), Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin from the band 5 Seconds of Summer pose with their Best Fan Army award backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer and actress Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Gina Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Jason Aldean (L) and Brittany Kerr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musicians Jamie Sierota (L-R), Noah Sierota, Sydney Sierota and Graham Sierota of Echosmith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Taylor Swift poses with her artist of the year award, song of the year award and best lyrics award backstag. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
