iHeartRadio Music Festival

Monday, September 24, 2012

Gwen Stefani of the band No Doubt performs with guitarist Tom Dumont and bassist Tony Kanal during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Green Day lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong grabs a camera during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Taylor Swift performs with a member of her band during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Pink performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Rihanna performs with dancers during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Ne-Yo performs with dancers during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Britney Spears and host Ryan Seacrest introduces a musical group during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Jon Bon Jovi performs with his band Bon Jovi during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Miranda Lambert performs during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Brad Paisley performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Mary J. Blige performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Usher performs during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

deadmau5 performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Pitbull performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and singer Miley Cyrus come onstage to introduce a performance during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Ne-Yo performs with Calvin Harris during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Taylor Swift performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Brad Paisley performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Enrique Iglesias performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Rapper Lil Wayne performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

Kathy Griffin introduces Swedish House Mafia during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 24, 2012

South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

