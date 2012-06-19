Edition:
United Kingdom

Illegal in Israel

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Sudanese migrant Ismail, who was attacked by Israelis, poses for a photo at his home in south Tel Aviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Sudanese migrant Ismail, who was attacked by Israelis, poses for a photo at his home in south Tel Aviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A Sudanese migrant sleeps under a slide as an Israeli girl slides down it at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A Sudanese migrant sleeps under a slide as an Israeli girl slides down it at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A Sudanese migrant stands in a rented shelter during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A Sudanese migrant stands in a rented shelter during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
3 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Eritrean migrant worker Adish sets up parasols on a beach in Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Eritrean migrant worker Adish sets up parasols on a beach in Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, wait as Africans look for their legal documents during a routine search in a provisory cinema in the old central bus station in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, wait as Africans look for their legal documents during a routine search in a provisory cinema in the old central bus station in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
5 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
6 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An African migrant smokes a cigarette after sleeping overnight in a park in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An African migrant smokes a cigarette after sleeping overnight in a park in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulen

Close
7 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An African migrant eats food he received from volunteers at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An African migrant eats food he received from volunteers at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An African migrant receives food from a volunteer at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An African migrant receives food from a volunteer at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Sudanese migrants lay on the floor in a shelter they rented for themselves during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Sudanese migrants lay on the floor in a shelter they rented for themselves during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
11 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Israeli Immigration police check the documents of African migrants and refugees in south Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Israeli Immigration police check the documents of African migrants and refugees in south Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, check documents of Africans during a routine search in the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, check documents of Africans during a routine search in the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
13 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An African man searches for his documents as workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, request it during a routine search in a residential part of the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

An African man searches for his documents as workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, request it during a routine search in a residential part of the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
14 / 15
Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A South Sudanese man waves from inside a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A South Sudanese man waves from inside a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
15 / 15

Illegal in Israel

Illegal in Israel Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Fighting al-Qaeda in Yemen

Fighting al-Qaeda in Yemen
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:45am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:30am GMT

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »