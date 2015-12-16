Illegal jade mining in Myanmar

Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 28, 2015. The National League for Democracy has said it will bring in rules and competition and crack down on rampant smuggling that deprives the...more

Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 28, 2015. The National League for Democracy has said it will bring in rules and competition and crack down on rampant smuggling that deprives the government of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue, but skeptics doubt it will be able to do much in the remote, rebel-infested region. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close