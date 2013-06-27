Edition:
Immigration vigil

<p>Jirasol Hernandez (L-R), 4, Naelli Martinez, 11, and Sasha Carmen, 4, try to stay out of the heat at a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, June 27, 2013

<p>Diana Mendez (2nd L), 39, shelters from the sun at a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, June 27, 2013

<p>A woman shelters herself from the hot sun at a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, June 27, 2013

<p>Guadalupe Rojas, 12, (C) listens to speakers at a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, June 27, 2013

<p>Jaime Zeledon, 61, stands outside the Federal Building at a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, June 27, 2013

<p>A man stands next to posters stuck on the Federal Building at a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, June 27, 2013

<p>People listen to a broadcast of the debate in Congress at a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, June 27, 2013

<p>Diana Mendez (R), 39 and Ana Hernandez, 11, shelter from the sun at a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, June 27, 2013

<p>Tara Miller, 21, listens to a broadcast of speeches in Congress at a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, June 27, 2013

<p>A protest sign in the shape of a butterfly is seen between television news trucks at a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, June 27, 2013

<p>Maria Cervantes, 6, takes part in a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, June 27, 2013

<p>A man stands behind a banner at a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, June 27, 2013

