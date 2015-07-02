In case of emergency
Members of an emergency rescue team of a Sinopec oil field carry a mock victim as they participate in a drill simulating a fire incident at a firefighting training center in Puyang, Henan province January 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
An actor plays an injured passer-by during Exercise Strong Tower, the scene of a mock terror attack at a disused underground station in central London, Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Members of the Civil Defence carry a participant role-playing as an injured person during an earthquake drill in Managua, Nicaragua, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Port Authority Police Department Sergeant Steven Kowalski applies moulage makeup to an actor prior to the Full-Scale Exercise aircraft disaster simulation training drill at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), in Queens, New York June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He
Israeli elementary school students sit in a bomb shelter, also used as a computer room, during a nationwide emergency drill simulating a rocket attack, in Jerusalem, Israel June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A security personnel (L) uses a water canon to disperse brown bears as dummy "visitors" lay on the brown bear enclosure during a drill to test the capability of emergency handling at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China June 19, 2014. The drill...more
Two brown bears attack a "visitor" dummy made of straw, during a security drill to test the capability of emergency handling at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman, who is acting as a victim, screams during a mock disaster drill of two explosions with chemical and nuclear contaminants during a basketball game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
London Metropolitan Police take part in Exercise Strong Tower, the scene of a mock terror attack at a disused underground station in central London, Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Beachgoers watch what they thought was a real rescue of a drowning victim before learning it was just a practice drill by firemen and lifeguards, during the peak of the summer vacation season on Atalaia beach in Salinopolis, Para state, Brazil July...more
Emergency workers work on a person in a hazmat suit during a mock "crisis response" exercise in Toronto, Canada October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A mock attacker (L) wields a prop knife as he fights with policemen of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team during a drill aiming to enhance the police reaction of violent and terrorist attacks, at a railway station in Jinzhong, Shanxi province,...more
Firefighters rescue a mock victim trapped in a taxi cab during an earthquake drill in Marikina city, metro Manila, Philippines March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Rescue specialists for USA-1 drill through a concrete slab to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Health inspection officers help a mock patient get into a negative pressure isolation stretcher, during a drill to demonstrate the procedures of transporting an Ebola victim, at Shenzhen Entry-exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau, in Shenzhen,...more
A pyrotechnic explosion to help simulate a real disaster debris field is seen during the full-scale, LAX Air Exercise aircraft disaster simulation training drill at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), in Los Angeles, California April 24, 2013....more
Police officers wearing gas masks walk down King Street in the heart of the financial district during a mock crisis response exercise in Toronto, Canada October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An actor pretending to detonate a suicide vest is shot by law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff department, while a victim lies on the ground, during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the...more
A rescuer, wearing a protective suit, sprays water on a passenger during a drill simulating an accident involving hazardous chemicals in Manila, Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Simulated smoke fills the cabin of an aircraft during the Full-Scale Exercise aircraft disaster simulation training drill at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), in Queens, New York June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He
Actors portraying flight crash victims wait to be treated by emergency personnel during the full-scale, LAX Air Exercise aircraft disaster simulation training drill at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), in Los Angeles, California April 24,...more
A triage tag is seen on a "victim" at a triage location back on land during a mock rescue drill simulating a boating accident in waters off the coast of San Diego, California March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mock rioters clash with riot policemen during an anti-terrorist drill in Beijing, China May 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Staff take part in a preventive exercise against animal escape in order to enhance its capability of emergency handling at a zoo in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China April 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man, acting as a victim with a pole sticking out of his chest, lies on the ground at the Barclays Center during a mock disaster drill in Brooklyn, New York September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Armed Forces of Malta Air Wing rescuers perform a rescue simulation during the Malta Airshow at Malta International Airport outside Valletta, Malta September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Emergency services run as they take part in Exercise Strong Tower with London Metropolitan Police, at the scene of a mock terror attack at a disused underground station in central London, Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Philippines ferry capsizes
A ferry capsizes off the central Philippines in heavy waves, killing at least 36 on board.
Japan defeats England
Japan women's World Cup team defeats England to advance to finals against the U.S.
Military plane crashes in Indonesia
A military transport plane with more than 100 people on board crashed into a residential area shortly after take-off in northern Indonesia.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.