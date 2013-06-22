Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Jun 22, 2013 | 11:45pm BST

In Mandela's shadow

<p>School children walk past a sign with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

School children walk past a sign with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday, June 22, 2013

School children walk past a sign with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
1 / 16
<p>Geese swim by a dam near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Geese swim by a dam near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Geese swim by a dam near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
2 / 16
<p>A dance group runs to rehearsal near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

A dance group runs to rehearsal near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A dance group runs to rehearsal near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
3 / 16
<p>A child plays soccer near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

A child plays soccer near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A child plays soccer near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
4 / 16
<p>A man gets an early morning hair cut near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

A man gets an early morning hair cut near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A man gets an early morning hair cut near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
5 / 16
<p>A boy walks past a mural painted outside the house former South African President Nelson Mandela once lived in, in Johannesburg's Alexandra township June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

A boy walks past a mural painted outside the house former South African President Nelson Mandela once lived in, in Johannesburg's Alexandra township June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A boy walks past a mural painted outside the house former South African President Nelson Mandela once lived in, in Johannesburg's Alexandra township June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

Close
6 / 16
<p>The first official passport of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

The first official passport of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Saturday, June 22, 2013

The first official passport of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
7 / 16
<p>A boxing glove donated and signed by Laila Ali, daughter of retired heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali, is seen at the office of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A boxing glove donated and signed by Laila Ali, daughter of retired heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali, is seen at the office of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre...more

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A boxing glove donated and signed by Laila Ali, daughter of retired heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali, is seen at the office of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
8 / 16
<p>Calendar entries recording blood pressure levels (BP) of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela while he was in jail is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Calendar entries recording blood pressure levels (BP) of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela while he was in jail is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11,...more

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Calendar entries recording blood pressure levels (BP) of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela while he was in jail is seen at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
9 / 16
<p>Children from the Rainbow-Hill Christian school wait to sing to wish former South African President Nelson Mandela well outside his house in Houghton June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Children from the Rainbow-Hill Christian school wait to sing to wish former South African President Nelson Mandela well outside his house in Houghton June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Children from the Rainbow-Hill Christian school wait to sing to wish former South African President Nelson Mandela well outside his house in Houghton June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
10 / 16
<p>Children walk to school near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Children walk to school near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Children walk to school near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
11 / 16
<p>Boys ride a horse near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Boys ride a horse near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Boys ride a horse near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
12 / 16
<p>A woman hand washes clothes near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

A woman hand washes clothes near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A woman hand washes clothes near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
13 / 16
<p>Men unload melons from an ox wagon near former South African president Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Men unload melons from an ox wagon near former South African president Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Men unload melons from an ox wagon near former South African president Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
14 / 16
<p>A shepherd takes his sheep to a pasture near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

A shepherd takes his sheep to a pasture near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A shepherd takes his sheep to a pasture near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
15 / 16
<p>Children walk to school, near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Children walk to school, near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Children walk to school, near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Ancient finds

Ancient finds

Next Slideshows

Ancient finds

Ancient finds

A look at artifacts discovered during archaeological digs.

22 Jun 2013
Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

The latest from the 50th annual Paris Air Show.

21 Jun 2013
Summer solstice

Summer solstice

Revelers celebrate the longest day of the year at popular sites like Stonehenge and Times Square.

21 Jun 2013
Hats of the Royal Ascot

Hats of the Royal Ascot

The Royal Ascot races are a highlight of London's social calendar.

21 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

A car bomb explodes near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos