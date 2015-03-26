In pursuit of Kurdish peace
Two Kurdish sisters pose for a picture during Newroz celebrations in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. Kurds applauded last weekend's call from their jailed rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan to end a 30-year armed struggle against Turkey but deep...more
Ocalan began talks with Ankara in 2012 to end a conflict which has killed 40,000 people and stunted development in NATO-member Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast, and impatience is growing in a peace process complicated by Kurds' involvement in...more
A Kurdish man and his daughters. President Tayyip Erdogan, his attention focused on a June general election he hopes will pave the way for an executive presidency, is exerting pressure on Ocalan's Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to disarm, declaring...more
A Kurdish woman and her son. For Kurds listening to Ocalan's message as they celebrated the Newroz spring festival, dancing to Kurdish songs and calling for his release, such talk from Erdogan is infuriating and shakes their belief in a peace process...more
Kurdish youths. Such sentiment is frustrating for Erdogan, who has invested huge political capital in the process, pushing through cultural reforms aimed at improving the lot of Turkey's long-suppressed Kurds, roughly 20 percent of its 78 million...more
Sukru Abay, 61. The banner shows images of political prisoners who died in Diyarbakir Military Prison and reads, "We love a life with honor even to die for it". REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Erdogan, who has invested huge political capital in the process, is pushing through cultural reforms aimed at improving the lot of Turkey's long-suppressed Kurds, roughly 20 percent of its 78 million population. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Habibe Altan, 59. "The people are losing patience and if nothing happens in a few months, hope will be completely uprooted," said Habibe Altan, 59, whose village was one of thousands destroyed during the conflict. Her son later died fighting for the...more
A Kurdish couple. On the surface talks appear to be advancing rapidly. Ocalan called at the weekend for a PKK congress to end an insurgency which he described as "unsustainable". But the process' vulnerability was illustrated on Wednesday by a clash...more
Sedat Ozkul, 44. "He has shown great courage in starting the process, putting his body and soul into it," Ozkul said of Erdogan. Ozkul hopes to be an AKP candidate in the June election and suspicious of the PKK commanders who live in the Qandil...more
The peace process has been complicated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria, where the PKK has carved out a role fighting Islamic State (IS) militants, despite being considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and EU. Kurds believe the...more
Sukru Abay, 61, recalls Diyarbakir's military prison, which is viewed as a breeding ground for the conflict, the scene of horrific torture where dozens died and many more were scarred for life in a brutal crackdown on political dissent. "The seeds of...more
Pro-Kurdish politician Abdullah Demirbas and other in opposition suggest the HDP and the AK Party are plotting a deal in which support for a presidential system would be rewarded with pro-Kurdish reforms. It is a claim fiercely rejected by the HDP....more
Diyarbakir Mayor Firat Anli, who was jailed along with thousands of other Kurds charged with links to militants, warned the positive momentum could be undermined unless proposed reforms become law. "We are in a better place than in the past but there...more
Against this backdrop, PKK commanders are in no hurry to put down their weapons despite their declared allegiance to Ocalan, jailed on the island of Imrali south of Istanbul since 1999. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
