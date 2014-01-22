In the cold again
A Northern Cardinal sits on a tree branch in falling snow in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Snow is illuminated by a streetlight in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man attempts to sleep on his suitcase at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People walk through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A snow and ice covered license plate is seen on a taxi in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A boy attempts to catch a snowflake while on a class trip through the financial district in Manhattan, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A girl blows snow from her hands on the National Mall in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A snowman sits on a bridge in Central Park as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A boy stands on steps with his shovel in the Williamsburg section of the Borough of Brooklyn in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Commuters cross the street in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A UPS delivery man struggles to push a cart through Columbus Circle as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A TAM airlines plane sits shrouded by snow as plows work around it at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man walks across Broadway in Times Square as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A man sleeps amongst baggage at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman carrying an umbrella walks along 42nd Street at Times Square during a snow storm in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man uses his snow blower to clear a path around his house in Wilmette, Illinois, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman walks by a U.S. flag mural on the side of a restaurant during a snow fall in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A female tourist from Japan takes a selfie during a snow storm in Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman takes a photo during a snowstorm in Times Square in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman walks past a billboard on Broadway in Times Square as snow falls in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A tourist is bundled as he tours the Korean War Veterans Memorial during a snowstorm in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A road sign is pictured over Interstate 95 near Elizabeth, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man rides his bike in the snow storm through Times Square in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man clears the ice and snow from his car in Washington January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A workman shovels a staircase at the Bethesda Terrace in Central Park as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A man shields himself with an umbrella as he crosses 5th Avenue as snow falls in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Children play in the snow at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in Medford, Massachusetts January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man sleeps on a conveyer belt under an American Airlines logo at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Two women walk their dogs along a frozen snow covered beach in Chicago, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Roman Sacke and his dog Pumpkin wait after their flight to Los Angeles was cancelled at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Capitol policeman wears ski goggles while standing guard at the east front of the U.S. Capitol during a snowstorm in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
