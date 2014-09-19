Edition:
In the Ebola hot zone

A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014.

A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014.

A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014.

Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Dr. Joel Montgomery, team leader for the CDC team in Liberia, adjusts a colleague's personal protective equipment before entering the Ebola treatment unit in Monrovia, Liberia. Photo released September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Athalia Christie/CDC

Dr. Joel Montgomery, team leader for the CDC team in Liberia, adjusts a colleague's personal protective equipment before entering the Ebola treatment unit in Monrovia, Liberia. Photo released September 16, 2014.

Dr. Joel Montgomery, team leader for the CDC team in Liberia, adjusts a colleague's personal protective equipment before entering the Ebola treatment unit in Monrovia, Liberia. Photo released September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Athalia Christie/CDC
People walk past a billboard displaying a government message about Ebola, which reads: "The risk of Ebola is still there. Let us apply the protective measures together", on a street in the capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

People walk past a billboard displaying a government message about Ebola, which reads: "The risk of Ebola is still there. Let us apply the protective measures together", on a street in the capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 10, 2014.

People walk past a billboard displaying a government message about Ebola, which reads: "The risk of Ebola is still there. Let us apply the protective measures together", on a street in the capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A house where 33 people are being quarantined because of the Ebola virus is seen in Dakar, Senegal, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Emma Farge

A house where 33 people are being quarantined because of the Ebola virus is seen in Dakar, Senegal, September 2, 2014.

A house where 33 people are being quarantined because of the Ebola virus is seen in Dakar, Senegal, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Emma Farge
The body of a victim of Ebola virus is seen covered with a sheet at the back of a truck after health workers collected it in Monrovia, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

The body of a victim of Ebola virus is seen covered with a sheet at the back of a truck after health workers collected it in Monrovia, September 13, 2014.

The body of a victim of Ebola virus is seen covered with a sheet at the back of a truck after health workers collected it in Monrovia, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, Liberia, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, Liberia, September 1, 2014.

Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, Liberia, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan August 14, 2014.

A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014.

Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014.

Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Residents, who are in an Ebola quarantine area, complain to a security officer as they wait for their relatives to bring them food and essentials, in West Point, Monrovia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Residents, who are in an Ebola quarantine area, complain to a security officer as they wait for their relatives to bring them food and essentials, in West Point, Monrovia, August 23, 2014.

Residents, who are in an Ebola quarantine area, complain to a security officer as they wait for their relatives to bring them food and essentials, in West Point, Monrovia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014.

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
People living outside the Ebola quarantine area of West Point walk at a checkpoint while carrying food and essentials for their relatives in quarantine, in Monrovia, Liberia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

People living outside the Ebola quarantine area of West Point walk at a checkpoint while carrying food and essentials for their relatives in quarantine, in Monrovia, Liberia, August 23, 2014.

People living outside the Ebola quarantine area of West Point walk at a checkpoint while carrying food and essentials for their relatives in quarantine, in Monrovia, Liberia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Medicins Sans Frontieres health workers prepare at an isolation camp in Monrovia, Liberia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Medicins Sans Frontieres health workers prepare at an isolation camp in Monrovia, Liberia, August 23, 2014.

Medicins Sans Frontieres health workers prepare at an isolation camp in Monrovia, Liberia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Security forces stand at a checkpoint outside the Ebola quarantine area of West Point as relatives carry food and essentials for their family members, in Monrovia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Security forces stand at a checkpoint outside the Ebola quarantine area of West Point as relatives carry food and essentials for their family members, in Monrovia, August 23, 2014.

Security forces stand at a checkpoint outside the Ebola quarantine area of West Point as relatives carry food and essentials for their family members, in Monrovia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Protection clothes and boots from Medicins Sans Frontieres health workers dry outside an isolation unit in Monrovia, Liberia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Protection clothes and boots from Medicins Sans Frontieres health workers dry outside an isolation unit in Monrovia, Liberia, August 23, 2014.

Protection clothes and boots from Medicins Sans Frontieres health workers dry outside an isolation unit in Monrovia, Liberia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014.

A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A volunteer walks at a cemetery near the Mediciens Sans Frontieres treatment centre in Kailahun July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic

A volunteer walks at a cemetery near the Mediciens Sans Frontieres treatment centre in Kailahun July 18, 2014.

A volunteer walks at a cemetery near the Mediciens Sans Frontieres treatment centre in Kailahun July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014.

Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Residents flee during clashes in the West Point quarantined neighborhood of Liberia's capital Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue

Residents flee during clashes in the West Point quarantined neighborhood of Liberia's capital Monrovia, August 20, 2014.

Residents flee during clashes in the West Point quarantined neighborhood of Liberia's capital Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue
The marketplace of West Point stands empty after clashes in the quarantined neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue

The marketplace of West Point stands empty after clashes in the quarantined neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014.

The marketplace of West Point stands empty after clashes in the quarantined neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue
A worker cleans a newly erected UNICEF tent at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF

A worker cleans a newly erected UNICEF tent at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia, August 16, 2014.

A worker cleans a newly erected UNICEF tent at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF
Volunteers lower a corpse, prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others, into a grave in Kailahun, Sierra Leone, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic

Volunteers lower a corpse, prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others, into a grave in Kailahun, Sierra Leone, July 18, 2014.

Volunteers lower a corpse, prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others, into a grave in Kailahun, Sierra Leone, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic
Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia, July 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo

Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia, July 2014.

Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia, July 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo
Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone, July 10, 2014.

Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone, July 20, 2014.

Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
