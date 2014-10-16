In the Ebola hot zone
Health workers remove the body a woman who died from the Ebola virus in the Aberdeen district of Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Josephus Olu-Mammah
Survivors of the Ebola virus pose for a picture outside a clinic near Tubmanburg, Liberia, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Ibrahim Sorie Kamara looks after his child as they await transport to the holding centre in the Port Loko Government Hospital for those suspected of having Ebola virus disease, at the balcony of a community centre in Foredugu, Port Loko District...more
A health worker in protective equipment carries a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected with Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A health worker wearing protective equipment takes a blood sample from a patient at a ward for patients suspected of having the Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A health worker in protective equipment prepares a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A Health worker wearing protective equipment works in a ward for patients suspected of having Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A man walks by a mural reading "Ebola is real" in Monrovia, Liberia, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A burial team wearing protective clothes, remove a body from an isolated holding centre, for people waiting for laboratory results, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A burial team wearing protective clothing, remove a body of a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virus, in Freetown, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Blood samples from patients suspected of having the Ebola virus disease are prepared for transportation to Freetown for testing, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
The names of trainee health workers are seen written on their protective suits at a WHO training session in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
An isolation tent for people suspected to have Ebola is seen at the border with Guinea in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standard protocol when bodies are discovered, in Monrovia, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A burial team wearing protective clothing, prepare to enter the home a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virus, in Freetown, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Pedestrians walk past a mural showing the symptoms of the Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
The body of a victim of Ebola virus is seen covered with a sheet at the back of a truck after health workers collected it in Monrovia, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
People read news of the Ebola virus epidemic at the Daily Talk, a street side news chalkboard in Monrovia, Liberia, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, Liberia, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A burial team wearing protective clothes prepare an Ebola virus victim for interment, in Port Loko, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A house where 33 people are being quarantined because of the Ebola virus is seen in Dakar, Senegal, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Emma Farge
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
