In the face of nature

A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide disappear out of sight, exposing areas of beach and rock visible only every 18 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

