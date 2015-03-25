Edition:
Wed Mar 25, 2015

In the land of Boko Haram

A Chadian soldier stands in a bedroom that residents say a Boko Haram militant had forcefully seized and occupied in Damasak, Nigeria, March 24, 2015. Boko Haram militants have kidnapped more than 400 women and children from the northern Nigerian town of Damasak that was freed this month by troops from Niger and Chad, residents said on Tuesday. Nigerian, Chadian and Niger forces have driven militants out of a string of towns in simultaneous offensives over the past month. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Girls watch soldiers from Niger and Chad in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. Diffa is where Nigerien and Chadian troops fighting insurgent group Boko Haram are based at. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
General view of a church that residents say was burned by Boko Haram militants is seen in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An elderly woman sits on the ground in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Chadian and Nigerien soldiers look at the decaying corpses at a mass grave in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Chadian soldiers sit in a military pickup truck in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A girl drinks water as women queue for blankets and food given out by Nigerien soldiers in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A girl stands in front of soldiers from Niger and Chad in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Cattle run as a helicopter flies overhead along the Komadougou Yobe river which separates Niger and Nigeria, outside Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Colonel Barmou Salaou (C), commander of Niger's armed forces in the Diffa region, looks on after landing in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
General view of the interior of a house that residents say a Boko Haram militant had forcefully seized and occupied, in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Residents queue for blankets and food distributed by Nigerien soldiers in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A wall painted by Boko Haram is seen in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Nigerien soldiers patrol on foot in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A wall painted by Boko Haram is seen in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Men who survived Boko Haram occupation pose for a picture in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A Boko Haram flag flies in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A convoy of soldiers from Niger and Chad drive down a looted street in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A television set is seen in a house that residents say was forcefully seized and occupied by a Boko Haram militant, in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Chadian soldiers drive in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Nigerien soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Women sit on the ground in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Chadian soldiers carry weapons captured from Boko Haram in a pickup truck in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A Nigerien soldier walks out of a house that residents say a Boko Haram militant had forcefully seized and occupied in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
The interior of a house that residents said was forcefully seized and occupied by a Boko Haram fighter is seen in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
