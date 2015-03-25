In the land of Boko Haram

A Chadian soldier stands in a bedroom that residents say a Boko Haram militant had forcefully seized and occupied in Damasak, Nigeria, March 24, 2015. Boko Haram militants have kidnapped more than 400 women and children from the northern Nigerian...more

A Chadian soldier stands in a bedroom that residents say a Boko Haram militant had forcefully seized and occupied in Damasak, Nigeria, March 24, 2015. Boko Haram militants have kidnapped more than 400 women and children from the northern Nigerian town of Damasak that was freed this month by troops from Niger and Chad, residents said on Tuesday. Nigerian, Chadian and Niger forces have driven militants out of a string of towns in simultaneous offensives over the past month. REUTERS/Joe Penney

